Rob Lowe Marks 33 Years Sober with Inspirational Message of 'Hope and Joy'

Rob Lowe is celebrating an important milestone.

Accompanied by a photo of him outside in water with a sunset behind him, the 59-year-old actor announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday that he is commemorating 33 years of sobriety.

"If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of addiction: hope and joy are waiting if you want it and are willing to work for it!" he added in the caption, explaining he has "found recovery" and is living a life "full of love, family, God, opportunity, friends, work, dogs, and fun."

Many of Lowe's 1.9 million Instagram followers were quick to offer congratulatory and supportive messages in the comment section, including his 27-year-old son John Owen Lowe, who wrote, "Proud of your recovery, opposite feeling about this selfie."

Apart from John, Lowe is also a father to 29-year-old Matthew Edward Lowe, who he shares with his wife, Sheryl Berkoff. While accepting the Spirit of Sobriety award at the 2015 Brent Shapiro Foundation Summer Spectacular, Lowe praised his wife, 61, for being the inspiration behind the start of his sobriety journey.

"She inspired me to get sober," he explained while accepting the award. "She's put up with my defects of character, as they call it. In sobriety, the lessons keep coming if you're lucky enough to be along as long as I have. She's stood by through all of that. And I love you very much."

Lowe has also been influential in John Owen's sobriety journey. When they appeared as guests on The Drew Barrymore Show in April to discuss their Netflix comedy series Unstable, Lowe presented his son with his five-year sobriety chip.

JC Olivera/Getty

"I'm speechless. I usually have a witty retort. I don't have one for that," his son told him after receiving the gift. "That was very nice of you."

During a conversation with PEOPLE in March, John Owen elaborated on his parents' role in his sobriety journey by saying: "To be completely honest and serious about it, I'm eternally grateful to have supportive parents who were there for me in a moment when I needed help. And I know a lot of people don't have that. And that makes me sad and also very grateful that I did, and I'll forever be grateful for that."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.