Rob Kardashian Considering Going to a Weight Loss Camp: ‘He Wants to Be Healthier for Dream’

Rob Kardashian is ready for a healthier start to 2020.

The reality star and dad, 32, wants to get serious about losing weight, a source tells PEOPLE, and he’s thinking about trying an intensive weight loss program.

“Rob was doing better towards the end of last year with his weight,” they tell PEOPLE. “He knows it’s mostly a food issue and he is really trying to be healthier.

The insider says that Kardashian was partly inspired by his active siblings, Kourtney, Kim and Khloé.

“Everyone else in the family is working out and thinking about what they eat. He wants this year to be the year when he takes care of himself.”

But the main drive for Rob is his 3-year-old daughter Dream, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna.

“He wants to be healthier for Dream,” the source says.

And Rob is willing to put in the hard work.

“He is even considering getting help at a weight loss camp,” says the insider. “He thinks a live-in fitness and health program might be the best option for him. If he starts losing more weight by exercising and changing his diet during a camp, he believes he will be able to stick with it at home as well.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has struggled with his weight in the past, telling PEOPLE in 2016 that he stopped appearing on the show because he “gained a bunch of weight and was super uncomfortable in my skin.”

“The whole weight thing really affected me,” he said.

Rob has yo-yoed in weight in the three years since, but in June he shared a photo from inside the gym, and told his followers that he was getting back to a workout routine.

“Day 1 all good,” he wrote.

And in October, he posted a rare photo of himself that showed his slimmed-down figure.

“Lately, he has been trying to work out more and be healthier,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “Right away, it makes him feel better about himself. He wants to be out and about.”