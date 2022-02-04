Rob Delaney Marks 20 Years of Sobriety: 'If It Happened for Me, It Can Happen for You'

Rob Delaney is reflecting on a major milestone in his sobriety journey.

The comedian, 45, posted a video to Instagram Friday celebrating 20 years of sobriety. In a manner-of-fact manner, Delaney discussed how the decision changed his life.

"Hi there, as of today I have been sober for 20 years, which is a long time," he began. "It's almost two decades. And I'm shocked and overwhelmed and grateful."

Delaney added, "Twenty years ago I was in jail in a wheelchair and now I'm on a couch, with a lovely quilt, and my life is unrecognizable."

The Home Sweet Home Alone star then thanked his support system, explaining, "I got a lot of help from a lot of wonderful people. I started doing volunteer work after I'd been sober for a while, and through that I met my wife 18 years ago, and we've had so many children together. And I had the courage to pursue the career that I really wanted to."

Delaney told his followers, "Things are better now," adding, "I'm not hungover, I'm not wondering if I'm in the beginning throes of schizophrenia because my desire to drink was so palpable. It was like personified; it felt like a thing in me being like, 'Drink!,' and I don't have that anymore."

He closed out his video by expressing gratitude and encouraging anyone going through substance abuse struggles to seek help.

"I just wanted to say thank you to everybody who's helped me, and let people who might be struggling with drugs or alcohol know that there is a way out, and if it happened for me, it can happen for you," Delaney said. "Love to everyone."

Delaney previously marked 17 years of sobriety in 2019, one year after the death of his son Henry. At the time, Delaney wrote on Twitter that being sober helped him better mourn Henry, who died at age 2 from brain cancer.

"I am profoundly grateful to the alcoholics who shined a light on the path for me and helped equip me with the skills to live life well," Delaney wrote in part.

He added, "This has been a brutal year for my family and me. Our first year without our son and brother Henry. Had I not been sober it would have been far worse. As it was, I squeaked by."

Delaney closed out his note by telling followers how life without alcohol made it easier for him to "grieve fully," explaining, "Sobriety allowed me to be a reasonably good dad, husband and worker though [sic] it all. (If you average it out. I think.) Sobriety allows me to grieve fully, and grief is an expression of love. Thank you to everyone who has helped me. I can't do it alone."