'Riverdance' Star Michael Flatley Diagnosed with 'Aggressive' Form of Cancer

The Irish dancer, 64, has undergone surgery following his diagnosis, his team announced Wednesday

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE. Prior to joining in April 2021, she served as a reporter for Men's Health Magazine and BET Digital after freelancing for publications such as The New York Times and Everyday Health. Originally from northern Virginia, Vanessa is a proud Haitian American with a love for R&B music and mental health topics. She graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's in Communication and Public Relations before earning her master's degree in Journalism from the City University of New York.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 11, 2023 03:50 PM
Riverdance star Michael Flatley diagnosed with 'aggressive' cancer and has had surgery
Photo: MANDOGA MEDIA/picture alliance via Getty

Lord of the Dance and Riverdance star Michael Flatley is home recovering from surgery after a cancer diagnosis, his team announced Wednesday.

"Dear friends, we have something personal to share, Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer," the Instagram statement read, alongside a black and white photo of Flatley standing on a beach looking out to the ocean.

"He has undergone surgery and is in the care of an excellent team of doctors," the post continued. "No further comments will be made at this time. We ask only for your prayers and well wishes. Thank you. 🙏🏻 Teamlord."

The Irish dancer, 64, received a number of well wishes from followers in the comments.

"All my thoughts and prayers are with you, Michael 🙏The whole world is with you! " one fan commented while another wrote, "God bless you, Michael. I hope that you make a full recovery."

"As a cancer survivor, all I can say is trust in your medical team and keep positive. There are so many new medications available now, thanks to all the research," one follower wrote before sending a message to Flatley's wife and son. "Keep Strong Michael and Niamh ❤️"

michael flatley

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Flatley also had cancer in 2003 when he was diagnosed with a malignant melanoma after it was spotted by a viewer on MTV during an appearance.

He was later successfully treated for the skin cancer, telling the Irish Independent, "It was purely by chance that it was noticed. I had never even noticed it … it can be a frightening place to be."

Writing about that in his autobiography, he said: "A scare like that makes you even more aware you need to live every moment while you can."

Related Articles
TAKOMA PARK, MD -- NOVEMBER 01: Congressman Jamie Raskin represents Marylands 8th district. He served as an impeachment manager against President Donald Trump, and had to hide and flee from insurrectionists on January 6th. His son, Tommy, committed suicide last year at the age of 25, and the Raskins buried him the day before the attack on the Capitol. (photo by Andre Chung for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin Reveals He's Been Diagnosed with 'Serious but Curable Form of Cancer'
Martina Navaratilova Diagnosed with Throat and Breast Cancer: ‘Hoping for a Favorable Outcome’
'RHOM' Star Julia Lemigova Says 'We Will Fight This' After Wife Martina Navratilova's Cancer Diagnoses
TAORMINA, ITALY - JUNE 18: Jeremy Renner attends Baume & Mercier - 62 Taormina Film Fest Gala Dinner on June 18, 2016 in Taormina, Italy. (Photo by Venturelli/Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner's Family Is 'Thrilled with His Progress' Following Snowplow Accident, Says His Sister
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) pitches in the ninth inning of an MLB game between the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals on August 9, 2022 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
White Sox Player Liam Hendriks Diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma: 'I Am Resolved to Embrace the Fight'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 17: Al Roker attends the 6th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios on February 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Al Roker's Health Journey Over the Years, in His Own Words
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClSEl4MuU1c/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D thehomeedit Verified • Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center kmimisong's profile picture gotglitter's profile picture Liked by gotglitter and others thehomeedit's profile picture thehomeedit Verified I’m done! Today marks my journey from cancer patient, to cancer SURVIVOR. I haven’t stopped crying since I was able to ring the bell. What a year this has been since being diagnosed on March 8th. On April 8th I went into surgery for my double mastectomy, unsure what my treatment plan would be. I woke up after 9 hours of surgery to find out the cancer had made it’s way into my lymph nodes, which would mean chemo and radiation were a necessity… As I was trying to digest that information, 7 days later, I had to go back into surgery for necrosis (my skin was not going to make it). But after my second surgery I started healing really well and made it through with flying colors. 6 weeks after surgery I started chemotherapy - 8 weeks of AC followed by 12 weeks of Taxol. I had some really rough days, but shockingly, I had some good days too! Shout out to reclining chairs, Top Chef, and Zofran. I wrapped up chemo on Sept 8th which was 6 weeks early, but my body wasn’t producing white blood cells anymore and the long term damage wasn’t worth the extra treatments. In October, I started radiation…. Which is where I finished today. I had some starts and stops. I had to deflate my left breast expander so the radiation beam could hit my right side, I had COVID (what in the actual….), nighttime sessions when no one was in the hospital, gala gown changes in the patient dress room, etc. But here I sit, on Nov 22nd, 9 months after my diagnosis - and I’m cancer free. There have been so many silver linings that I want to highlight too. My mother moved in with us on April 6th right before my surgery, and only went back to California a few times (to visit my dad 😂). It’s crazy to say this, but we had the most special time? I never imagined at 40 years old I would live with my mom again, and I loved every minute. I’ve also never had this amount of time with John and the kids. It’s a time in my life I will treasure, even though it was extremely difficult for all of us. As my treatment journey comes to a close (although, it will never be over!), I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart. The outpouring of love will stay with me always. Love you, all ♥️ Xoxo, Clea
The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Celebrates Being Cancer Free: 'I Haven't Stopped Crying'
tom jones
Tom Jones Reveals His Second Hip Replacement: 'Papa Has Two New Hips Now!'
Cynthia Bailey says her mom is cancer free after radiation
'RHOA' Alum Cynthia Bailey Says Her Mother Is Cancer-Free After Radiation: 'Thanksgiving Came Early'
Clea Shearer on Tamron Hall
The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Is Cancer Free! The Netflix Star Opens Up: 'It's a Very Weird Feeling'
teddi mellencamp
Teddi Mellencamp Says She's Having Surgery to Remove Melanoma
Carey Hart Says He’s ‘Feeling Great’ After His Neck Surgery: ‘Not Bad At All’
Pink's Husband Carey Hart Says He's 'Feeling Great' After His Neck Surgery
Terry Bradshaw
Terry Bradshaw Says He Waited to Share Cancer Diagnosis Because He 'Didn't Want Pity'
Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne
Sharon Osbourne on Husband Ozzy Osbourne's Parkinson's Diagnosis: 'Suddenly, Your Life Just Stops'
90 Day Fiancé Alum Deavan Clegg Says Onscreen Relationship With Jihoon Was ‘96 Percent Fake’
'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Deavan Clegg's Son, Who Has Cancer, Rushed to Hospital with High Fever
Dikembe Mutombo Is In 'Good Spirits' After Brain Tumor Treatment, Says Alonzo Mourning
Dikembe Mutombo Is In 'Good Spirits' After Starting Brain Tumor Treatment, Says Alonzo Mourning
Ariel Nagi's cancer story Credit: Courtesy of Ariel Nagi
Mom Reflects on Breast Cancer Diagnosis at 32: 'How Will I Have the Strength and Energy to Care for My Kids?'