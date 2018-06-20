Riverdale's Charles Melton Apologizes for Fat-Shaming Tweets: 'I Am Ashamed of How I Acted'

Riverdale‘s Charles Melton is making amends after drawing criticism for a series of fat shaming tweets he posted in 2011 and 2012.

Four of his past tweets, which include jokes about “fat chicks” and “fat kids” overeating, circulated on Twitter on Sunday, leading to a backlash from fans.

One from 2012 made fun of women in yoga pants, reading, “Fat chicks need to understand that wearing yoga pants is a privilege, not a right.” Another said, “I find it hilarious when fat people say they need to start eating right when they have already mastered the art of chewing and swallowing.”

Melton, 27, apologized in a statement to E! on Tuesday.

“I’m truly sorry for making inconsiderate comments several years ago and apologize to anyone I hurt,” Melton said. “What I posted and said was immature, offensive and inappropriate. I am ashamed of how I acted and there is no excuse for that behavior.”

Charles Melton Jim Spellman/WireImage

He added, “I’m striving to do better and will use this experience to grow, helping others to understand how these types of statements are completely unacceptable.” Melton has since made his Twitter account private.

Riverdale fans were mixed on Melton’s tweets — most were not pleased, but some pointed out that they were from many years past.

“Are there still people who actually stan and support charles melton?” asked one.

“CHARLES MELTON DOESNT KNOW THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN YOURE AND YOUR BUT HES TELLING WOMEN TO STOP BEING FAT” said another.

“Are people still blaming @_MELTON_ for tweets that he posted like 6/7 yrs ago? I mean, grow up you guys. I’m not saying that his attitude was the best bc it was not, but everyone commits mistakes and he’s not an exception. I’m sure he has regretted doin it,” said one.

“What’s the point of bringing something that happened years ago. Like bringing up Charles Melton tweets about fat shaming that happened six years ago, six years !!!” said another.

Melton joined the cast of Riverdale in season two to take over the role of Reggie, who was previously played by Ross Butler. The show had to recast the role, of a football player and frequent foil to Archie, due to Butler’s commitments on the Netflix show 13 Reasons Why.