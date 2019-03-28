Rita Wilson Reveals What She Told Husband Tom Hanks After Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Four years after Rita Wilson learned she had breast cancer, the star is opening up about what went through her mind shortly after the diagnosis.

The singer-actress, 62, explained in the Instagram post on Tuesday that after doctors delivered the life-changing news she told her husband Tom Hanks what she wanted to happen should she die.

“Four years ago when I was diagnosed with breast cancer, I had so many different thoughts,” Wilson, who is now cancer-free, began in the post. “You’re scared, anxious, you think about your own mortality.”

“So I had a serious discussion with my husband that if anything happens, I wanted him to be super sad for a very long time 😊 and I’d also like a party, a celebration,” she said.

This idea served as the inspiration for her to write the song “Throw Me a Party,” which is the first single on the upcoming album, Halfway to Home, she wrote.

The star also included a photo of her with Hanks, 62, at the 2018 American Friends of Blerancourt Dinner in November. The pair, who sported formal attire, were captured smiling at each other as Hanks held onto his wife’s arm.

Wilson revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2015. At the time, the Sleepless in Seattle actress also shared that she had undergone a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, Wilson said she felt “blessed” to have the love and support of her husband, friends, family and the doctors who saved her life.

“Last week, with my husband by my side, and with the love and support of family and friends, I underwent a bilateral mastectomy and reconstruction for breast cancer after a diagnosis of invasive lobular carcinoma,” she said. “I am recovering and most importantly, expected to make a full recovery. Why? Because I caught this early, have excellent doctors and because I got a second opinion.”

Wilson, who has an underlying condition of lobular carcinoma in situ (LCIS), said that although her first pathology showed no cancer, she went to get a second opinion per a friend’s suggestion and her cancer was discovered.

“I share this to educate others that a second opinion is critical to your health. You have nothing to lose if both opinions match up for the good, and everything to gain if something that was missed is found, which does happen. Early diagnosis is key,” Wilson said.

“I feel blessed to have a loving, supportive husband, family, friends and doctors and that I am the beneficiary of advances in the field of breast cancer and reconstruction. I am getting better every day and look forward to renewed health,” she finished.

In the time since her diagnosis, Wilson has focused on her music career and this past February released “Throw Me A Party” that came about from her discussions with Hanks.

After its release, Wilson celebrated with a post on Instagram where she further discussed the inspiration behind the country tune.

“Songs [sic] comes from many places and this one came from questioning what I wanted to have happen after I died,” she wrote. “When you go through a crisis so many things cross your mind. Instead of avoiding those thoughts, we wrote a song!”

“It was very personal, and it really defined a lot of the album,” Wilson added on her website.

Halfway To Home, Wilson’s fourth studio album, will be available everywhere on March 29.

