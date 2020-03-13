Rita Wilson Makes Playlist of 'Isolation' Songs for People in Self-Quarantine — Hear the Lineup!

Rita Wilson is keeping cabin fever at bay with an aptly themed playlist.

On Friday, the actress, 63 — who tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus earlier this week along with her husband Tom Hanks — called on her fans to help compile a collection of songs for people to enjoy while social-distancing. Wilson and Hanks, 63, are currently under quarantine in Australia while they recover.

“Hi guys!I want to make a @Spotify playlist for people self quarantining,” Wilson wrote on Twitter. “Something that might relate to isolation, perhaps? Can you send some song ideas that I can add? Also, what should we call it? Quarantine Choruses?”

“This is what one does in quarantine. U think of stuff like this,” she jokingly added.

Hours later, Wilson landed on a title and a lineup of apropos songs: “And the winner for the quarantine playlist naming is QUARANTUNES! Head to @Spotify to listen,” she tweeted.

With 28 songs, “Quarantunes” features go-to tracks about solitude like “All By Myself,” Kelly Clarkson‘s “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” and Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.” The playlist also includes some of Wilson’s own hit songs, including “Girls Night In” and “Don’t Let Me Be Lonely Tonight.”

On Thursday, Hanks updated fans on his status with an Instagram photo of himself and Wilson from their quarantine.

“Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else,” he captioned the post.

“There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time,” the Oscar winner continued. “There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?”

The star ended by referencing a line from his iconic 1992 movie, A League of Their Own, saying, “Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball.”

The update came just one day after Hanks revealed that he and his wife were diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus while in Australia.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” Hanks previously wrote.

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

He added, “We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”