Rita Wilson ‘Grateful’ for Her Health 1 Year After COVID Diagnosis

“One year ago today I was playing the Sydney Opera House,” the actress and singer wrote, noting that just days later she was hospitalized for COVID-19

In a social media post on Sunday, the 64-year-old actress and singer opened up about how quickly her health changed once she began experiencing symptoms.

"One year ago today I was playing the Sydney Opera House @sydneyoperahouse , the next day started feeling very tired and achy, two days later hospitalized with Covid 19." she wrote alongside a photograph of her and her husband, as well as another shot that showed her out and about in Australia before her diagnosis.

"I want to take a moment to say how grateful we are for our health, how thankful we are for the medical care we got in Queensland, and that we share in the sorrow of each person who lost a loved one to this virus," she added.

In addition to expressing hope about what the future may look like, Wilson spoke about how important music has been to her healing process.

"I'm hopeful for so many being able to get the vaccine. I also do not take for granted that creating music stayed a part of my life through @zoom remote and safe recording and writing," she wrote. "Music has been very healing this year. So thankful for that, too."

Opening up about her recovery last month, Wilson revealed that she no longer tests positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

"You kind of feel superhero-like and superhuman because you have the antibodies and you feel like you can go places and do things, except nobody else can go anywhere and do anything," Wilson joked to host Ellen DeGeneres, who tested positive for COVID-19 in December and has since recovered.

"I just tested two weeks ago and I don't have the antibodies anymore," she said. "But it's okay, I have a mask and I have hand sanitizer, so I'm back like everyone else."

Testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies indicates that a person has been exposed to the virus through infection or vaccination, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Though COVID-19 antibodies can help off infections and protect those with them from getting the disease again, the CDC has warned that antibody tests currently available may not be accurate and should not be used to determine if someone is immune to coronavirus.

Wilson first spoke about her experience with COVID-19 in April, a month after revealing that she and Hanks, 64, tested positive for the virus while working in Australia.

"I was very tired," she recalled to CBS This Morning at the time. "I felt extremely achy. Uncomfortable, didn't want to be touched. And then the fever started. Chills like I've never had before. Looking back, I also realized that I was losing my sense of taste and smell, which I didn't realize at the time."

Following their respective recoveries, Wilson and Hanks underwent antibody testing to see if they could donate plasma for further COVID-19 research.