Rihanna Wants to See Her Fenty Clothing on Curvy Women 'with Thighs and a Little Bit of Booty'

Conventional beauty stereotypes just won’t do for Rihanna.

The singer knows that fashion is hardly a one-size-fits-all endeavor, and has taken care to ensure her Fenty fashion collection is reflective of that idea.

Rihanna, 31, explained at her recent Fenty x Webster Pop-up Cocktail party that, as her own body evolved it made her more conscious of varying body shapes, something she kept front of mind while designing her clothing.

“Of course we have our fit models, which is the standard size from factories,” she told E! News. “But then I want to see it on my body. I want to see it on a curvy girl with thighs and a little bit of booty and hips — and now I have boobs that I never had before!”

The Fenty Beauty mogul also acknowledged that fluctuating weight wasn’t an experience unique to her.

“All of these things I take into consideration because I want women to feel confident in my stuff,” she told the outlet.

Rihanna launched her Fenty Beauty line in 2017, and has since expanded the empire to include lingerie and fashion under the luxury French brand LVHM Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

The “Needed Me” singer’s lingerie collection is size-inclusive, with bras and undies ranging from 32A and XS to 3X and 44 DD.

“I know when I’m having a fat day and when I’ve lost weight. I accept all of the bodies,” she told Vogue in May 2018. “I’m not built like a Victoria’s Secret girl, and I still feel very beautiful and confident in my lingerie.”

The Barbados-born singer designed her fashion line according to the same principles, telling the New York Times’ T Style magazine last month that if she wasn’t able to wear her own designs, “that’s not gonna work.”

“My size is not the biggest size. It’s actually closer to the smallest size we have: We go up to a [French size] 46,” she said. “We’re saying we can meet you at any one drop that we put out.”