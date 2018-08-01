Rihanna Says 'I'm 'Thicc' Now': 'You Want to Have a Butt, Then You Have a Gut'

Rihanna is the body hero we need.

The singer fully embraces her curves — and shoots down anyone who tries to call her “fat” — which is one reason why she thinks women love her.

“I don’t know, maybe it’s because I’m ‘thicc’ now. I don’t know,” Rihanna, 30, said in the new issue of British Vogue.

But the beauty mogul — who becomes the first black woman to cover the magazine’s annual September Issue — added that she’s ready to start working out again.

“I’m about to get back into the gym and stuff, and I hope I don’t lose my butt or my hips or all of my thighs,” she said. I’ll lose some but not all. And I think of my boobs, like, ‘Imma lose everything, everything goes!’ ”

Rihanna Nick Knight

Rihanna added that it’s impossible to have a perfect body, because there’s always a trade-off.

“But, you know, it comes with a price. You want to have a butt, then you have a gut,” she said.

Rihanna also talked body image — and online body shaming — when she covered the U.S. edition of Vogue in June.

“You’ve just got to laugh at yourself, honestly. I mean, I know when I’m having a fat day and when I’ve lost weight. I accept all of the bodies,” she said.

Rihanna Nick Knight

The Ocean’s 8 star said that regardless of internet commenters, she still feels great in her body.

“I’m not built like a Victoria’s Secret girl, and I still feel very beautiful and confident in my lingerie,” she said.

And Rihanna said in October that she prefers to have a shifting size so she can dress herself up in new ways.

“I actually have had the pleasure of a fluctuating body type, where one day I can literally fit into something that is bodycon, and then the next day, the next week — I need something oversized; I need a little crop here and a high-waist there to hide that part, you know?” she told The Cut.

Rihanna Nick Knight

“I really pay attention every day when I go into the closet about what’s working for my body that morning,” she continued. “I feel like that’s how everyone should go after fashion, because it’s an individual thing. And then, if you take it further, it’s like: ‘What week are you having? You having a skinny week? You having a fat week? Are we doing arms this week? We doing legs this week? We doing oversized?’ ”

See the full feature in the September issue of British Vogue, available on digital download and newsstands on Friday 3rd August.