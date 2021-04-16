Ricky Martin and Dr. Fauci Address Vaccine Skepticism in Latinx Community During Latin AMAs

"We're on the other side. We need to keep protecting ourselves and we'll get through this," Martin said

Ricky Martin and Dr. Anthony Fauci want Latinos to get the COVID vaccine.

During Thursday night's Latin American Music Awards, the Latin superstar, 49, and the chief medical advisor to the president spoke about the importance of vaccines within the Latinx community.

"They disproportionately are bearing the burden of COVID-19 so it's extremely important to get Hispanics to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families and ultimately their community," Fauci, 80, responded to Martin's question about why Latinos should get vaccinated.

Despite only making up only 18.4% of the country's population, Latinos comprise nearly 30% of COVID cases in the United States, according to the CDC. Latinos are also 3.2 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID than white Americans.

During their conversation, which aired on Telemundo, Martin asked Fauci about vaccine side effects.

"The usual ones, you get a sore arm for maybe a day. When you get the second dose, you can feel fatigue or a muscle ache. It virtually never lasts more than 24 hours or so and then it's fine," Fauci said. "It's a quite safe vaccine."

"I have a question, Dr. Fauci, when is your birthday?" asked Martin. To which Fauci responded, "My birthday is exactly the same as yours, Ricky. December 24."

"Wouldn't it be amazing that by the end of the year we can all celebrate our holidays, hugging each other and feeling safer about this?" Martin said. "I cannot wait, Dr. Fauci."

"That day will come, Ricky. I promise you," Fauci responded.

Then, addressing the audience in Spanish, Martin encouraged viewers to continue wearing masks, social distancing and to get their vaccine.

"Ya estamos del otro lado," Martin said. "We're on the other side. We need to keep protecting ourselves and we'll get through this."

According to The New York Times, 37% of Americans have received at least the first vaccine. 23% are now fully vaccinated.