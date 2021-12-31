The Hairspray star marked two years since she went public about her journey with hair loss

Ricki Lake Opens Up About 'Scary,' 'Liberating' Choice to Come Forward with Hair Loss Battle

Ricki Lake is marking two years since she shared her hair loss battle with the world.

The talk show host, 53, posted a candid Instagram Friday about her journey of "self-love" and "acceptance" after shaving her head. Lake posted three photos of herself, including one taken while her hair was being shaved off.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lake wrote an emotional message in the caption of her photoshoot, telling her followers, "2 years ago today I took a leap of faith."

"I finally surrendered and came out about my decades long struggle with hair loss (and shaved my head)," she wrote. "It was so scary and so liberating. The journey since has been such a gift. Self-love and acceptance has been the great takeaway. And 2 years later, I sit in total gratitude for the journey."

Lake went on to thank her "friends, loved ones and role models," all of whom she said "helped me along the way to loving myself exactly as I am."

Lake first shared her hair loss with fans in January 2020 in posts on her Facebook and Instagram accounts. At the time, she told fans she was "finally ready to share my secret."

"It has been debilitating, embarrassing, painful, scary, depressing, lonely, all the things," she wrote, in part. "There have been a few times where I have even felt suicidal over it. Almost no one in my life knew the level of deep pain and trauma I was experiencing."

Ricki lake Credit: Ramona Rosales

The Hairspray actress said she was sharing her story to help others struggling with hair loss, writing, "I am not alone in this and my goal is to help others while at the same time unshackle myself from this quiet hell I have been living in."

Lake later told PEOPLE that she was initially "afraid of coming out," adding, "no woman as far as I knew had ever gone public about female baldness."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Thanks to the support of those closest to her, Lake felt ready to come forward in January 2020.

"It wasn't a calculated move," she told PEOPLE of sharing her post on New Year's Day. "I just needed to be set free from this silent suffering."

Lake said her transformation since shaving her head is "about inner beauty, self-confidence and self-love," adding, "I truly appreciate what I see in the mirror now."