Richard Simmons Thanks Fans for 'Kindness and Love' Days After Documentary on His Disappearance

Simmons' manager Michael Catalano confirmed the post's authenticity in a statement to PEOPLE 

Published on August 26, 2022
Richard Simmons is popping back on social media to share his appreciation.

On Wednesday, just days after the premiere of the TMZ documentary about the fitness icon's public disappearance, the 74-year-old is thanking his fans for the love.

"Thank you, everyone, for your kindness and love! . Love, Richard," he wrote on Facebook.

Simmons' manager Michael Catalano confirmed the post's authenticity in a statement to PEOPLE. "This was a personal post from Richard. He was moved by the reaction to the special and all the good wishes that he received. He was encouraged by the kindness."

Followers of Simmons flooded the comments section of the Facebook post.

"We miss you Richard but hope you are doing what is right for you. You have given me so much joy for years, it is your time now, you deserve peace and happiness," one fan wrote.

Another Facebook user commented, "I'm so proud of you for taking time for yourself. You've given so much of yourself to the world, and now it's your time. Good for you."

After decades in the spotlight, Simmons suddenly stopped teaching at his famous workout studio on Feb. 15, 2014, and has not been seen in public since.

The mystery surrounding his public disappearance has been fueled by the hit podcast Missing Richard Simmons, which has given rise to sensational claims that Simmons is being held hostage in his Hollywood Hills home by his housekeeper, possibly transitioning into a woman, and other theories.

In the recent documentary, which aired on FOX, TMZ analyzed the facts behind Simmons' departure from the public eye by speaking to those who knew him.

The special featured interviews from Suzanne Somers, writer Bruce Vilanch, and Simmons' longtime costume designer, Leslie Wilshire.

TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons will stream for free on Tubi starting August 30.

With reporting by LIZ MCNEIL

