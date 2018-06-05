Richard Simmons is suing a private investigator who allegedly put a tracking device on his housekeeper/driver’s car to track the fitness guru’s whereabouts.

Simmons, 69, and his longtime housekeeper, Teresa Reveles, filed a lawsuit on Monday alleging that private investigator Scott Brian Mathews used the tracking device to “gather evidence about Simmons,” according to the lawsuit obtained by PEOPLE. The suit asserts that the tracking device was on her car for over a year based on “information and belief.”

The fitness instructor, who has not been seen in public since Feb. 2014, travels in Reveles’ car when he leaves his home. The lawsuit says that Mathews used the data from the tracking device — including a trip to the hospital Simmons took in April 2017 for “severe indigestion,” according to his manager — to sell “false” information to the National Inquirer.

Simmons’ manager Michael Catalano told PEOPLE exclusively, “Career in the public eye notwithstanding, Richard believes everyone has the right to privacy. I am anxious to discover who is responsible for placing tracking devices on his vehicle. Those responsible should be prosecuted”.

Richard Simmons Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Simmons, the lawsuit states, has been purposely retreating from public life after a 40-year-long career, and Mathews’ actions have invaded his privacy.

“As a result of discovering that Mr. Mathews was tracking his whereabouts by placing a tracker on Ms. Reveles’ vehicle, Mr. Simmons and Ms. Reveles have suffered significant mental anguish, including, without limitation, anxiety, feelings of powerlessness, frustration and humiliation in discovering that they were being tracked, and their privacy invaded,” the lawsuit states.

Simmons and Reveles are requesting compensation for the “emotional distress” and more of being tracked.

After months of speculation about Simmons’ health in 2017, he filed a lawsuit in May 2017 against the National Inquirer and their publisher, American Media, Inc., for purchasing and printing false and libelous information from his former associate, Mauro Oliveria.

The suit was dismissed on the grounds of free speech, but Simmons has said he will appeal.