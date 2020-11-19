Richard Schiff Says He's Been 'Taken Off Oxygen' amid Hospitalization for COVID-19: 'Keep Sending Positivity'

Richard Schiff is opening up about his condition two days after revealing that he had been hospitalized for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a "Covid update" shared from his Twitter on Wednesday, The Good Doctor star, 65, wrote to fans, "I was just taken off Oxygen!! Markers are down. Cautiously optimistic for release soon. Perhaps all the prayers and thoughts need a big thank you."

The actor also shared that his wife Sheila Kelley, who tested positive for COVID-19 with Schiff on Election Day and has been quarantining at home in Canada, is "also doing better."

"Let’s keep sending positivity to everyone out there struggling," he added. "We got your back!"

In a response, Kelley, 59, wrote on her Twitter, "Bravo LOML! Come home now. Please."

The L.A. Law star also spoke about the family's experience with COVID-19 in a video shared to her Instagram Stories, telling followers that she had a "really rough five days."

"I had to take Richard to the hospital, where he is right now," she said. "Anyway, you don't want to get this sucker."

Kelley went on assure fans that her husband "is doing well" and thanked them for their ongoing support.

"Thank you," she said. "The prayers, the love, everything — it's incredible."

Image zoom Sheila Kelley, Richard Schiff | Credit: L. Cohen/WireImage

On Monday, Kelley — who shares son Gus and daughter Ruby with Schiff — detailed her own condition in an Instagram post, in which she said she has "never experienced anything like this before in my life."

"One minute I'm feeling pretty good and the next I'm struggling to breathe," she continued. "What I do know is if you get this virus the relationship between you and and your body is everything."

The actress then urged those experiencing COVID-19 to "listen to your body. Not what everyone is saying around you."

"Because in the wee hours of the morning when all the experts are sleeping you might feel a tightness across your chest. And you suck every ounce of air into your lungs that you can muster. It's just you and your body," she shared. "My body is leading me through this and I am grateful to her. I am grateful for my embodiment practice SFactor."

"Where did we catch it? I don't know. Could've been the gym. Could've been take out. It's impossible to know," she added, before encouraging fans to practice safety precautions amid the ongoing pandemic.

"Keeping masking up. Washing hands. Stay away from the virus," Kelley concluded. "It is a mother'f-er. We love you."