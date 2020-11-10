"We root for everyone out there who are struggling with this thing. Love from here," the Emmy-winning actor shared on Twitter one week after testing positive for COVID-19

Richard Schiff and Wife Sheila Kelley Test Positive for Coronavirus: 'Most Bizarre Week of Our Lives'

Richard Schiff and Sheila Kelley have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The West Wing actor, 65, announced their diagnoses on Twitter Tuesday, revealing that he first tested positive last week.

"On Election Day I tested positive for Covid-19. This has been the most bizarre week of our lives," Schiff wrote in a tweet. "@thesheilakelley is also positive."

"This is tough," the Emmy-winning actor admitted. "We are determined to find a way to health again. We root for everyone out there who are struggling with this thing. Love from here."

Kelley, 59, also shared the news on Instagram.

"Richard and I have some news. We have both tested positive for COVID-19," the actress wrote, adding that the couple is in isolation at their home in Canada — where Schiff has been filming season 4 of The Good Doctor.

"We're quarantined in our home in Vancouver, recovering," she continued. "This virus is a slippery sucker. One minute you feel almost fine and the next you can’t catch your breath. Symptoms change radically daily even hourly."

Kelley said that "embodiment practice" has been helping her tune in to her body, and is helping her "cope from minute to minute."

"For those of you who do not have this virus stay healthy keep practicing physical distancing," she encouraged. "If you have Covid we’re in this together. Breath deeply. Breath slowly. Breath fully. We will get through this together."

Schiff recently appeared with his West Wing costars for an HBO Max special in partnership with When We All Vote, as well as a virtual trivia night in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.