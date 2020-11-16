Richard Schiff Hospitalized After Testing Positive for COVID-19, Wife Sheila Kelley Is 'Still Fairly Ill'

"One minute I'm feeling pretty good and the next I'm struggling to breathe," Sheila Kelley wrote on her Instagram

Richard Schiff is giving fans a "Covid update" after revealing that he and wife Sheila Kelley were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

The West Wing actor, 65, shared on Monday that he has been hospitalized for COVID-19, writing on his Twitter, "Covid update. Thank you all for so much love and support. You’re making it so much easier for @thesheilakelley and me."

"I am in the hospital on Remdesivir, O2 and steroids showing some improvement every day," he continued. "Sheila is home and doing better but still fairly ill."

"Love you all," he added.

Kelley, 59, also spoke about her husband's hospitalization in a post on her Instagram.

"The last 72 hours have been tough. LOML @therichardschiff is now in the hospital on oxygen and remdesivir," she began. "Thank you all of you for the prayers and love. We feel them. He's doing better. Getting stronger."

The actress — who shares son Gus and daughter Ruby with Schiff — went on to detail her own condition, telling followers, "My son and I are still riding this strange covid coaster up and then down and all around."

"I have never experienced anything like this before in my life. One minute I'm feeling pretty good and the next I'm struggling to breathe," she continued. "What I do know is if you get this virus the relationship between you and and your body is everything."

Kelley then urged those experiencing COVID-19 to "listen to your body. Not what everyone is saying around you."

"Because in the wee hours of the morning when all the experts are sleeping you might feel a tightness across your chest. And you suck every ounce of air into your lungs that you can muster. It's just you and your body," she shared. "My body is leading me through this and I am grateful to her. I am grateful for my embodiment practice SFactor."

"Where did we catch it? I don't know. Could've been the gym. Could've been take out. It's impossible to know," she added, before encouraging fans to practice safety precautions amid the ongoing pandemic.

"Keeping masking up. Washing hands. Stay away from the virus," she concluded. "It is a mother'f-er. We love you."

According to Schiff, he and Kelley tested positive for coronavirus on Election Day.

"This has been the most bizarre week of our lives," he tweeted on Tuesday. "@thesheilakelley is also positive."

"This is tough," the Emmy-winning star admitted. "We are determined to find a way to health again. We root for everyone out there who are struggling with this thing. Love from here."

Last week, Kelley said that the couple were quarantining at their home in Canada — where Schiff has been filming season 4 of The Good Doctor.

"We're quarantined in our home in Vancouver, recovering," she wrote on her Instagram.

"For those of you who do not have this virus stay healthy keep practicing physical distancing. If you have Covid we’re in this together," she said, before advocating that people breathe deeply, slowly and fully. "We will get through this together."