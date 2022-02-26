RHOP's Mia Thornton Shares Cancer Diagnosis: 'Tomorrow Is Not Promised'

“I’ve been in and out of visits to specialists every day and the storm is not over but this experience is changing me,” Mia Thornton wrote on Instagram on Friday

Mia Thornton is taking things one day at a time after revealing her cancer diagnosis.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star, 37, penned an emotional post on Instagram on Friday, sharing that she got a call from her doctor last week regarding some test results.

"Same time last week, Doc called at 7:31am — Mia I'm so sorry but your test results came back and I need you to go to Johns Hopkins Cancer Center today," she began the caption.

"You can only imagine the overwhelming amount of emotion [husband Gordon Thornton] and I endured trying to figure out why. However, even with such terrible news, I felt an extreme amount of peace and energy instilled that allowed me to remain strong," the Bravo star continued.

"I've been in and out of visits to specialists every day and the storm is not over but this experience is changing me," Thornton explained. "I know God has a plan and I know we are often challenged to remain humbled that tomorrow is not promised and that our days on this earth are numbered."

"A message from my heart. A gentle reminder to Live, Love & Forgive as if today was your last. Be great Kings & Queens," she concluded.

Upon sharing the news with her followers, many former and current Housewives told Thornton they were thinking about her during this time. Cynthia Bailey wrote, "You are in my heart & my prayers. Sending lots of love & healing energy to you beautiful," while Tamra Judge added, "Prayers beautiful."

PEOPLE has reached out to Bravo for comment.

Thornton, who joined the Potomac cast in the show's recent sixth season, isn't the first Housewife to share their cancer diagnosis.

In 2017, Camille Grammer opened up to PEOPLE about being diagnosed with endometrial cancer in 2013 and squamous cell carcinoma in 2017.