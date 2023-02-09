'RHOP' 's Katie Rost Says She 'Relapsed' After Trying to Abstain from 'Drugs, White Claw, Adderall and Sex'

Katie Rost is "starting over" in her sobriety journey.

The Real Housewives of Potomac alum, 42, advocated for the importance of Alcoholics Anonymous meetings as she revealed Wednesday in a candid tweet that she "relapsed" after she previously "decided to abstain from drugs, White Claw and Adderall, and sex."

"Tonight I failed in one of those. I did what I should," Rost continued. "Went immediately to a meeting. But yup, starting over: day 1 #recovery."

In another tweet, she noted that she has a "great" sponsor who "was there for the fall and the call," adding: "I'm a lucky girl."

Rost thanked several "amazing women" who have "as usual shown up for me," including her RHOP costar Robyn Dixon, who had just the right words.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Amen to the #vice you gave me. We stand, we support, we love and we don't have time for wack hoes. Nope. #sober #katievibes," Rost wrote.

The model was also met with overwhelming support from her 45,100 followers, raving on Thursday that reading their messages was "my favorite part of today" as she noted she still has "5,239 messages to read. And I will."

She wrote to one follower: "It's not the end of the world I'm okay. But because I'm always an addict it's so sad to [stray] again, especially after feeling so bold. Man, the greatest gifts I've been [given] are this: go to a meeting."

Rost updated her supporters Wednesday that she was feeling "kinda fly for a day 1 girl" and "can't wait to be back to work" the next day. On Thursday, she posted a selfie from what appeared to be her job at a local food Co-op, while expressing gratitude for her work.

"Just genuinely happy," Rost wrote. "I used to see people smiling and happy and I'd be suspicious::: Now I'm that person; so yeah! I'm a hippie. Deal with it."

RELATED VIDEO: Lady A Postpones Tour as Charles Kelley Embarks on a 'Journey to Sobriety'

Rost debuted on RHOP as a main cast member when season 1 of the Bravo show premiered in 2016 and has since made rare appearances as a guest and "Friend" of the Housewives. She's been known for her erratic behavior on the show, including when she disappeared from a season 4 cast trip to the Cayman Islands in 2019.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.