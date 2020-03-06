RHONY's Ramona Singer Reveals She Has Lyme Disease: 'We Caught It Early and I'm Very Lucky'

Ramona Singer has been diagnosed with Lyme disease, PEOPLE confirms.

The Real Housewives of New York star, 63, was diagnosed this week after initially feeling ill last month around Valentine’s Day, E! News reported Thursday.

After being put on an antibiotic, Singer told the outlet that she will need to be tested again in a month.

“You must get tested once a year, especially if you’re in an area where there are deer,” the reality star said. Singer reportedly contracted Lyme disease from an unnoticed tick bite while spending time at her home in the Hamptons.

Singer added to E! News that she’s grateful her case of the illness was caught early.

Image zoom Ramona Singer

RELATED: Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Trailer: No Bethenny Frankel, but Plenty of Drama

“But, we caught it early and I’m very lucky and very blessed,” she said, adding that she is working to “increase immune function through an alkaline diet.”

Singer isn’t the first in her family to battle Lyme disease.

The TV personality’s sister was previously diagnosed with the disease in 2018.

“It’s just a really scary disease and it’s not black-and-white,” Singer said at the time, speaking with Entertainment Tonight.

“Life is about having your health — health is everything, and if you’re waking up in the morning and feeling bedridden, you don’t want to go and meet your friends for lunch or work out,” Singer continued. “Life is about embracing your passions, whether it’s work, family or friends and this disease inhibits people’s lifestyles.”

Image zoom Ramona Singer Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty

RELATED: Ramona Singer Is ‘Feeling Summer’ as She Dances Poolside in the Hamptons: ‘Embracing My Life!’

But Singer isn’t going to let her diagnosis keep her down.

“Everything else is great,” Singer told E! News of her overall health on Thursday, saying her doctor told her, “You’re a strong woman, very healthy and you can easily live to 95.”

“I told him I want to live to 100,” she added.

Earlier this week, Singer excitedly shared the trailer for the upcoming twelfth season of RHONY.

“Here we go!” she wrote alongside the clip on Instagram. “#RHONY Season 12 premiere April 2nd! @bravotv One month countdown!!”