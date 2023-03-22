'RHONJ' Star Jennifer Fessler Hints at Ozempic Use for Weight Loss as She Debuts Facelift, Nose Job: 'I Had a Glow Up'

Jennifer Fessler is getting candid about her refreshed appearance.

On Tuesday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star opened up about recently going under the knife, and also shared that she took prescription drugs to aid in her weight loss.

"I got a glow up!" Fessler told Cohen, after he asked her about her new look. "What am I on? Well I did have a facelift. I did. Dr. Sam Rizk baby, he's the best. And a nose job!"

She added, "Yeah, I don't play, I don't play. And I did lose a lot of weight. I took peptides and I don't know if you've heard of medications associated with that that help people lose weight."

"Like Ozempic?" Cohen asked, to which Fessler replied: "You said it, I didn't. But … whatever works, here I am."

In an interview with website New Beauty, the F Major founder said she was drawn to the Park Avenue plastic surgeon because "his results look so natural."

"I went in thinking that I needed a blepharoplasty [a type of surgery that removes excess skin from the eyelids] in addition to a facelift and he said no," the mother of two said. "He did point out that my nose was droopy, which has bothered me for quite some time. I had considered a rhinoplasty in the past but didn't ever follow through. So for my surgery, I opted for the deep-plane facelift, neck lift and a rhinoplasty."

Jennifer Fessler Instagram

Fessler added that she wanted to achieve a similar outcome as RHONY's Sonja Morgan.

"She looks fabulous," the reality star said. "I guess that's sort of how it blew up, and deep-plane started to be the new buzzword."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Yet Fessler's admission of using Ozempic flies in the face of the recent denials from RHOBH's Kyle Richards and RHOM's Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton — all of whom have said they haven't used the drug indicated for type-2 diabetes.

Despite speculation that she and Patton, 66, were using Ozempic, Nepola told Page Six that they were taking in B-12 injections during an episode of the show that aired last month.

"It's for energy, and it has, like, other nutrients," Nepola, 55, told the outlet.