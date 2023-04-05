'RHONJ' Star Dolores Catania Admits to Taking Ozempic: 'I Got on the Bandwagon'

Dolores Catania is on the Ozempic "bandwagon."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 52, admitted to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she's been taking Ozempic, an FDA-approved prescription medication intended for people with type 2 diabetes which has become popular among celebrities because of its appetite-regulating effects.

"You look thin… Are you on Ozempic?," Cohen asked her, to which she responded, "Yeah."

Cohen jokingly questioned, "What housewife isn't on Ozempic?"

"Not one… I wasn't going to come to [the] reunion looking bigger than anyone else, so I got on the bandwagon," she explained.

When Cohen asked her if she had experienced any side effects from using Ozempic so far, she said, "No, just not hungry."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Ozempic — a brand name for semaglutide, also known as Wegovy and Mounjaro — is taken by injection. While there is research showing the drug's safety for people with type 2 Diabetes and chronic obesity, semaglutide has not been studied with subjects who do not need to lose weight or who only need to lose 15-10 lbs. The longterm affects for people in that group are unknown.

While some housewives may be on board with using the drug, others are not, including Catania's fellow RHONJ cast member Jackie Goldschneider. She said on Page Six's Virtual Reali-Tea podcast in February that she was "horrified" at how many people are taking Ozempic.

"I can talk about Ozempic all day. It gets me so fired up," Goldschneider, 46, said, noting her recovery from a 18-year eating disorder.