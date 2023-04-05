'RHONJ' Star Dolores Catania Admits to Taking Ozempic: 'I Got on the Bandwagon'

Catania's RHONJ co-star Jackie Goldschneider previously spoke out against the drug saying she was "very very scared" about what would happen if people start using the drug then got off it

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on April 5, 2023
Dolores Catania 'A Good Person' film screening, New York, USA - 20 Mar 2023
Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Dolores Catania is on the Ozempic "bandwagon."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 52, admitted to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she's been taking Ozempic, an FDA-approved prescription medication intended for people with type 2 diabetes which has become popular among celebrities because of its appetite-regulating effects.

"You look thin… Are you on Ozempic?," Cohen asked her, to which she responded, "Yeah."

Cohen jokingly questioned, "What housewife isn't on Ozempic?"

"Not one… I wasn't going to come to [the] reunion looking bigger than anyone else, so I got on the bandwagon," she explained.

When Cohen asked her if she had experienced any side effects from using Ozempic so far, she said, "No, just not hungry."

Dolores Catania
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Ozempic — a brand name for semaglutide, also known as Wegovy and Mounjaro — is taken by injection. While there is research showing the drug's safety for people with type 2 Diabetes and chronic obesity, semaglutide has not been studied with subjects who do not need to lose weight or who only need to lose 15-10 lbs. The longterm affects for people in that group are unknown.

RELATED Video: Jillian Michaels Convinced 8 Friends to Stop Taking Ozempic Because of Rebound Effect

While some housewives may be on board with using the drug, others are not, including Catania's fellow RHONJ cast member Jackie Goldschneider. She said on Page Six's Virtual Reali-Tea podcast in February that she was "horrified" at how many people are taking Ozempic.

"I can talk about Ozempic all day. It gets me so fired up," Goldschneider, 46, said, noting her recovery from a 18-year eating disorder.

