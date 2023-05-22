'RHONJ' 's Lauren Manzo Lost 30 Lbs. on Mounjaro, Slams 'Housewives' on Ozempic Who Are 'Already Skinny'

Lauren Manzo said she lost 50 lbs. after changing her diet and lost an additional 30 lbs. using type 2 diabetes drug Mournjaro, which is similar to Ozempic

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Published on May 22, 2023 11:40 AM
Lauren Manzo
Photo: Lauren Manzo/Instagram

Lauren Manzo is opening up about her experience using popular type 2 diabetes drugs for weight loss after being "considered morbidly obese."

The 35-year-old daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Caroline Manzo appeared on Page Six's Virtual Reali-Tea podcast where she revealed she lost 30 lbs. with the help of Mounjaro — an FDA-approved prescription medication for people with type 2 diabetes.

It's a brand name for tirzepatide, which has been proven to be highly effective for weight loss by reducing appetite and improving how the body breaks down sugar and fat. Mounjaro is similar to Ozempic — a brand name for semaglutide — which works in the brain to impact satiety, and has been trending in Hollywood circles for weight loss.

The Manzo'd with Children star explained that she started taking the drug for weight loss because she was "considered morbidly obese" at 280 lbs., which caused her struggle with her mental health.

Lauren said she turned to a functional medicine doctor, who put her on a gluten-free and dairy-free diet. The former Bravo personality said she lost 50 lbs. on the new diet but "couldn't lose any more."

Lauren Manzo
Caroline Manzo/Instagram

Caroline chimed in and assured that her daughter was "working out like an animal [and] eating right" but wasn't seeing the results. "I have never seen anybody work so hard to try and be healthy than this kid," she added.

Lauren's doctor then introduced her to Mounjaro.

"Since February I've lost 30 lbs. from Mounjaro," Lauren said on the show. "And I get it — people don't like it, people don't applaud it, people aren't whatever, but it's a shot in your stomach once a week, it's the same as Ozempic … You guys have seen the struggle with this since I'm 20 years old, and it's been really hard for me."

"I understand that people that are prediabetic or that are diabetic do need this, but I also do believe that [the Ozempic trend has] helped people," she continued. "I mean, I'm not gonna lie, I feel like there have been times that I've been on the brink of an eating disorder or had issues myself. And this is the one thing — even above weight loss surgery — that has helped me a lot and cured me and mentally made me so much better. And I'm really grateful for it."

man preparing Semaglutide Ozempic injection control blood sugar levels
Man preparing semaglutide Ozempic injection. Getty

Lauren admitted that taking Mounjaro helped her "finish the job" after losing some of the weight from diet and exercise.

The reality star then slammed the "skinny people" who are taking medications like Mounjaro and Ozempic for weight loss when it's not medically necessary.

"I do think that people shouldn't abuse [Ozempic]," she said. "I think it's being abused because I see people, Housewives, that are posting and you literally see their ribs, and it's sad because you were already skinny. And that puts a bad thing for somebody like me who has suffered from high blood pressure and anxiety from being super heavy and depression."

"People that are already 130 lbs. and just want to lose 10 more and they want to stay on it. That, I don't respect," Lauren said. "I understand people with diabetes need that, and I respect that. I do think this will be really helpful for people like me, who've struggled their whole lives and had not only physical but mental issues as well from their weight."

