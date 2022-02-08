RHONJ's Jennifer Aydin Admits She Regrets Her Nose Job: 'I'm Officially Done with Surgeries'

The reality star decided to comment after another Housewife said her nose job "looks bad" during the show's premiere

Jennifer Aydin says she's "officially done" with plastic surgery after getting a chin implant and nose job.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 44, admitted that she "regretted" the two surgeries after a castmate bashed her nose job during the show's season premiere.

In the episode, which aired Feb. 1, fellow Housewife Jackie Goldschneider saw Aydin's results and said, "her nose looks terrible."

"That looks terrible," Goldschneider said to Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga and Traci Johnson. "I'm sorry. It's bad."

Josephs defended Aydin, telling Goldschneider, "No, that's not nice. Oh, that's a bit mean," but Goldschneider replies: "I don't care. Her nose looks bad. I think she was beautiful before this."

The Instagram fan account @BravoHousewives posted a clip of the conversation on Monday, which led Aydin to respond and admit that she didn't like her results either.

"Just so you guys know, I was not happy with the way that I looked when we were filming this day. The bottom half of my face was still numb, and it was hard for it to move because of my chin implant," she wrote in the comments of the post.

"Just like all of you, I was not happy with my nose job either. When you get plastic surgery, even though you know it's a risk, you assume that you're going to be happy with the results, which I wasn't."

Aydin had the chin implant removed a few days before they filmed the episode, and said that the nose job has "since settled in nicely, but I do regret it."

"What can I do? I just have to make the best of it and keep pushing forward ... I'm officially done with surgeries!"

"So try to be kind while you watch my healing process, in more ways than one," Aydin added. "It wasn't easy to share…any of it 🙏🏻."

Along with her facial changes this season, Aydin also told PEOPLE that viewers will see a change to her drinking habits. After a pool party last season where she was visibly drunk, the reality star decided to cut out alcohol.