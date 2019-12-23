RHONJ Alum Dina Manzo on Her 'New Nose': I Had 'a Few Tweaks'

Image zoom Dina Manzo, 2014 and 2019

Dina Manzo is being upfront about her new appearance.

After the former Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, appeared in a photograph posted on Instagram by Teresa Giudice last week, Manzo said she had been “flooded” with fan messages remarking that she looks different.

Reposting the photo on her own account, Manzo wrote a lengthy caption, opening up about surgery she underwent on her face two years ago that resulted in a “new nose.”

“Some of you are commenting that I look different. You’re absolutely right. When the thing on the center of your face changes you’re gonna look different lol,” she wrote. “Two years ago I got my nose fixed. Since I was going under anesthesia anyway (which I totally despise) I had @drghavami make a few tweaks so I didn’t have to go the filler route.”

Manzo described the transition from her original “prominent Italian rounded nose” to her now “perfectly proportioned petite nose,” saying she has now “grown to really like the new me.”

“I had a really hard time adjusting to my new nose especially the first year,” she wrote. “… It’s a big adjustment especially when you live with the same face for 45 yrs.”

She added: “A smaller nose does make me look much younger & my ‘tweaks’ make me look refreshed. Make no mistake, I’ve always looked younger than I was thanks to good genes and lots of water … but if you have the opportunity to make something better why wouldn’t you?”

Informing fans about other measures she’s taken to get her desired appearance, she said she’s gotten two chemical peels as well as some Botox.

“I’m really proud of how I take care of myself,” she wrote. “I eat right, work out and work on my mind & spirit just as much if not more. That helps you stay youthful & glowy the MOST.”