'RHONJ' Alum Caroline Manzo Boasts Her 'All Natural' Body, Says She's 'Afraid' of Botox: 'Just Be You'

“I don’t believe that any of that is good for you. When you’re injecting it in your face, it’s just craziness,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum said

Published on April 27, 2023 11:23 AM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Caroline Manzo attends 'Legends Ball 2022 BravoCon' at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty

Caroline Manzo has no problem staying away from plastic surgery and maintaining her "all natural" figure.

During Tuesday's episode of her Food, Love, and Chaos cooking show, the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 61, had a conversation with fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi about not participating in the growing popularity of cosmetic procedures.

"This is all natural, thank you so much," she said with a laugh while showing off her body. Mizrahi quickly added that she "looks amazing," asking what her secret was.

"Walking," Manzo replied. "Really just walking."

Manzo — who shared she did have a tummy tuck in the past after childbirth — and Mizrahi then noted that neither of them have or will ever get any Botox or fillers in their faces.

"There's a lot of lids for a lot of jars. Just go and be you," Manzo explained. "I am afraid of it. For one moment I don't believe that any of that is good for you. When you're injecting it in your face, it's just craziness."

bravocon-z
Caroline Manzo in November 2019. Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Manzo has often said that she's never been interested in Botox, fillers or lip enhancements. However, back in 2019, she admitted that she underwent a facelift after losing weight, opening up about the situation during her son's Dear Albie podcast.

"I'm going to be 58 and so those things start to play on your mind a little bit," she told her sons, Chris and Albie Manzo, on the show. "Now I started to gain weight in the past year. Probably the heaviest I've ever been in my life. So, one day, shortly after New Year's, I woke up and I decided that, you know what, I was spiraling and going to a bad headspace and I can't do that for a multitude of reasons. It's not good for me, it's not good for the family, it's not good for a million different reasons. And the first thing I decided to take control of was my weight."

The Manzo'd with Children star explained that she did so by changing her diet — cutting out meat, bread, pasta, soda, and sweets — which helped her to drop 20 lbs. However, the results of her weight loss were not as she expected.

"I noticed I had on my neck what they call turkey neck, where my skin was just loose under my neck," she said at the time. "It just freaked me out... I lost all that weight and then I started seeing my face in FaceTimes and I went and said to myself, 'I'm going to the doctor to see what can be done about this.'"

Manzo said she then turned to her New Jersey-based plastic surgeon Dr. Robert Zubowski, who performed her tummy tuck 18 years prior.

"I went to go see him and he said to me, 'Your neck is not going to snap back because of your age and it lost elasticity.' So right then and there I said, 'OK, let's do a facelift,'" she recalled.

