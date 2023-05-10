'RHOM' Star Guerdy Abraira Has Been Diagnosed with Breast Cancer: 'It Took Me Awhile to Process It'

Abraira, who is due to undergo surgery, asked her fans for "empowerment not pity" in an Instagram post revealing her diagnosis

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

Published on May 10, 2023 10:50 AM
Guerdy Abraira attends the Billboard Mujeres Latinas En La Música at Watsco Center
Guerdy Abraira. Photo: Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Real Housewives of Miami star Guerdy Abraira has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The event designer, 45, shared her diagnosis in a statement on Instagram Wednesday and said that she found out the news in March and is due to undergo surgery and treatment.

"I was in St. Barts having the time of my life when my doctor called me with results following a regular mammogram checkup. I have breast cancer," her post began.

"It took me a while to process it all and this is why I took a break from social media last month as many noticed. Many of you reached out to check on me and I am thankful for your caring gestures."

Abraira went on to explain that she is currently "preparing for my upcoming surgery and then will come my treatment plan," adding, "This process is definitely intense and what I ask of you is empowerment not pity."

The reality star then referenced her famous "guerdyfy" phrase that she uses on the show in relation to the incredible events, parties and weddings that she plans.

"I will "guerdyfy" this cancer as I guerdyfy everything else in my life," she continued. "I am lucky that this breast cancer was discovered at an early stage - it is still scary of course, but I have love and support from those around me and that alone is the fuel that I need."

She concluded her post by urging her followers to go for health checks, adding, "Your life depends on it."

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20033 -- Pictured: (l-r) Guerdy Abraira, Russell Abraira
Guerdy Abraira and husband Russell Abraira. Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Abraira's RHOM costars were quick to send their love following her announcement, with Larsa Pippen writing in the comments section, "Praying for you 🙏🏼." Dr. Nicole Martin added, "You got this girl… We got this ❤️💪🏼."

Meanwhile, Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard-Bassett wrote, "Guerdy, thank you for sharing this with us! Sending you so much love and healing❤️."

Abraira, who runs Guerdy Design, has been married to her high school sweetheart Russell Abraira for over 20 years and the pair share two sons — Liam, 9, and Miles, 14.

'RHOM' Star Guerdy Abraira Reveals She's Been Diagnosed With Breast Cancer
Guerdy Abraira with her sons Miles and Liam. Guerdy Abraira Instagram

The news comes just two months after her costar Julia Lemigova's wife, tennis star Martina Navratilova, confirmed that she is cancer-free after being diagnosed with throat and breast cancer at the end of 2022.

In March, Lemigova, 50, opened up to PEOPLE about how she was feeling after her wife, 66, who also regularly appears on the reality series, beat her two cancer diagnoses.

"I am so proud," Lemigova said. "I don't even have the words to say how proud I am of my champion for playing singles against the nastiest double partners she ever faced in her life, and beating them both triumphantly. She amazes me every day."

