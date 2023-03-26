'RHOM' Star Julia Lemigova 'Proud' Martina Navratilova Has Beaten Cancer Diagnoses: 'Amazes Me'

Julia Lemigova is over the moon that her wife Martina Navratilova is cancer-free.

The Real Housewives of Miami star opened up to PEOPLE about how she is feeling, now that the former tennis champ has beaten her cancer diagnoses.

"I am so proud," Lemigova, 50, said. "I don't even have the words to say how proud I am of my champion for playing singles against the nastiest double partners she ever faced in her life, and beating them both triumphantly. She amazes me every day."

Earlier this week, Navratilova, 66, announced her good news in an interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored on TalkTV, explaining that her doctors have pronounced her in the clear regarding the throat and breast cancer she was diagnosed with at the end of 2022 — which PEOPLE confirmed in January.

"As far as they know, I'm cancer-free," she told the host, per quotes obtained by The Sun.

She added that she will be undergoing some preventative radiation for two weeks on her breast, but following that, "I should be good to go."

Lemigova also revealed that she was with her wife when she got the happy news.

"I was with her from the good, bad and the ugly, all the way. So when she was diagnosed with the cancer, I was with her and it's not a secret," Lemigova explained to PEOPLE. "Yes, of course, I was with her when she had good news. I had to be. And we celebrated that day."

While she is ecstatic that Navratilova is now in remission, Lemigova said they are taking it day-by-day.

"We just try not to go too much ahead of ourselves. Just embracing each other, thanking life for every healthy day and being positive, being happy and just taking it slow. It's almost like a clean slate in life," she said.

"I have no idea what the future shows, really don't. I'm just happy to be healthy. I'm happy that Martina is healthy," she added. "Just thanking life for giving us good news, and that we have each other."

Lemigova continued: "We are out of the woods, but there is a long recovery period for all cancer patients when they are cancer free ... They need a lot of love, friends, and family being around to support them. Because even though you're cancer free, you still feel very weak and tired. You need every single bit of energy and love and positivity you can get from your loved ones."

She also shared insight with PEOPLE about how she will move forward from this point on. "Life is my priority, life is my project, whatever it's going to bring me. That's my attitude to this. I am learning every day."

"I'm living the day. So no plans," she stated. "Right now, I just want to live my life with Martina."

One thing that is inked into the reality star's calendar: Hosting an all-female event Apr. 7 at this year's Miami Beach Pride.

Lemigova and Navratilova tied the knot in 2014. They're the first same-sex couple ever to appear as full-time cast members on the Real Housewives franchise since it launched in 2006.

The tennis icon was first diagnosed with breast cancer 13 years ago — though she was declared cancer free in 2010. At the time of her initial diagnosis, Navratilova told PEOPLE: "It knocked me on my ass, really. I feel so in control of my life and my body, and then this comes, and it's completely out of my hands."