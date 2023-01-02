'RHOM' 's Julia Lemigova Says 'We Will Fight This' After Wife Martina Navratilova's Cancer Diagnoses

Julia Lemigova is thankful for the support of her loved ones.

The Real Housewives of Miami star shared gratitude in the wake of her wife, Martina Navratilova's two cancer diagnoses. Alongside an Instagram photo of the couple, Lemigova, 50, wrote a sweet message to her followers — full of thanks and faith. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out to share words of support."

She ended the post, "Together, we will fight this ♥️"

RHOM's Larsa Pippen commented two hearts on the post, while Adriana de Moura commented, "Yes! Together we will win this battle 🙏❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏"

Lemigova and Navratilova tied the knot in 2014.

The Instagram statement was posted after PEOPLE confirmed nine-time Wimbledon singles champion Navratilova, 66, has been diagnosed with two, separate cancers. A spokesperson for the retired athlete shared that Navratilova sought medical attention for a swollen lymph node in her neck — which was found to be cancerous.

At the time, a mass was also found in her breast, which also turned out to be cancerous.

The spokesperson told PEOPLE, "The cancer type is HPV and this particular type responds really well to treatment," and added that the cancers are both in "early stages."

Trevor Jones/Getty Images

Navratilova also issued a comment on the dual diagnosis to The Sunday Times. "This double whammy is serious but still fixable," she said. "I'm hoping for a favorable outcome. It's going to stink for a while but I'll fight with all I have got."

The tennis legend was first diagnosed with breast cancer 13 years ago — though she was declared cancer free in 2010. At the time of her initial diagnosis, Navratilova told PEOPLE: "It knocked me on my ass, really. I feel so in control of my life and my body, and then this comes, and it's completely out of my hands."