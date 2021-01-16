RHOD Alum Tiffany Hendra Says She Underwent Surgery for Melanoma: 'A Whirlwind Week'

Tiffany Hendra is encouraging others to "be in tune with your body" and get frequent body scans

Tiffany Hendra is detailing her recent experience with skin cancer and urging others to stay vigilant about their health.

The Real Housewives of Dallas alum, 49, revealed on Instagram Saturday that she had officially entered the "Melanoma Warrior Tribe" after recently undergoing surgery for a dangerous mole.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hendra posted several photos of her arm before and after her procedure, revealing the large scar she sustained after having Mohs surgery, a surgical technique that removes layers of cancer-containing skin, according to the Mayo Clinic.

"❤️CATCH IT EARLY!!" Hendra began the lengthy caption. "It's been a whirlwind week and must share this journey to encourage everyone to be in tune with your body and do regular at-home body scans as well as yearly scans with your doc."

Hendra explained that she had a "normal looking flat freckle" on her upper arm which "popped up like a pimple" around October. "I kept an eye on it and mid- December it grew with a vengeance," she said.

The former Bravo reality star noted that she recently had another mole removed that "grew crazy fast" and checking her moles has always been something "on my radar."

Hendra also shared that her "awesome doc Dr. Parker" did her Mohs surgery and her final pathology Friday came back "ALL CLEAR!"

"He's also a plastic surgeon so I'm confident my scar with[sic] be a pretty one," she added.

Hendra's next step is to receive another all-clear after getting her lymph nodes checked.

"This wound is no joke w/ multiple layers of stitches (hurts like a mutha), but I'm so blessed to have a really sexy male nurse taking good care of me @AaronHendra ❤," she said of her husband.

The actress also included a "side note" in her post about how "new 5G radiation" can contribute to various forms of cancer.

"With the new 5G radiation and phone in my hand constantly during this pandemic plus being close to the WiFi router, we are diving deeper into how EMF and cell phone radiation contributes to skin and breast cancer! Stay tuned," she wrote.

In concluding her message, Hendra again encouraged her followers to "not ignore your body."

"If you have a pimple that won't go away or mole that is changing -- GO GET IT CHECKED!!" she urged.