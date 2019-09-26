RHOC Star Vicki Gunvalson’s Daughter Briana Culberson Has 'Overdue' Clavicle Surgery

Image zoom Ryan Culberson/Instagram

Briana Culberson is back in the surgery room.

The daughter of Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson revealed she would be undergoing clavicle surgery on Wednesday, a procedure her husband said has been a long time coming.

“Please keep Briana in your thoughts and prayers today! Clavicle surgery that has been way overdue,” her husband, Ryan Culberson, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of his wife in a hospital gown. He added that this would be the “last surgery hopefully forever” in the hashtags.

Her mom Gunvalson commented on the photo, “I love you my baby.” Shortly after, Gunvalson shared her own post on Instagram about her daughter.

“Happy National Daughters day. Thank you Briana for being such an incredible daughter and for giving me those 2 amazing grandsons,” the reality star wrote. “I ❤️ you!”

While the Culbersons didn’t explain why Briana needed to receive the clavicle procedure, the couple have been open about her health and wellness struggles. The mother-of-two has lupus, an incurable autoimmune disease.

Complications from the disease put Briana in the hospital in 2018 and also inspired her and Ryan to try the keto diet. Since beginning their keto journey in June 2018, the couple have lost a total of 107 lbs.

“The face on the left is of an average American diet, never felt good, having constant lupus flares, and on and off steroids for almost a year,” Briana wrote on Ryan’s Instagram page. “The face on the right is strict keto, steroid free, and lupus flare free! I’ve lost 45 lbs. on keto so far but most importantly my health has greatly improved!”