RHOC's Shannon Beador Sprains Her Ankle for the Second Time This Year: 'What's Wrong With Me?'

Shannon Beador was back in a medical boot on Monday.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 54, revealed on Instagram that she has sprained her right foot — an injury that happened less than a year after she sprained her left foot!

“So I’m not the happiest person right now cause after my walk…this is what happened,” Beador explained on her Instagram Story, panning to her foot, which was elevated on a pillow and wrapped in a medical boot. “You see that? You see that scooter? Yeah, I sprained my ankle.”

“I tore two ligaments and might have a small fracture in a bone,” she added. “I hurt my right foot now. Can’t drive.”

Beador went on to explain, in a caption on Instagram, that she had “tripped on a stair.” She captioned the post, “#whatswrongwithme #areyoukiddingme #rightfoot #nodriving #wrapbootandscooter #notahappycamper.”

So how does she need to treat it? According to Beador, she needs to spend the next three days “not doing anything” but keeping her foot “elevated and iced.”

“I’m not looking forward to that,” Beador said — though she does have plans for what she’ll be doing. “I’m going to catch up on Bravo shows. So there’s always a light at the end of the tunnel.”

When she’s watching Bravo, Beador might catch an episode of RHOC, where she’s currently rocking a boot on her left foot.

Beador sprained that ankle also while she was on a walk, twisting it after stepping on a bump in the sidewalk.

Meanwhile, Beador is currently considering a medical procedure which will also require some healing time.

During a visit to SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live in August, the mother of three revealed that she visited a plastic surgeon to talk about getting a breast augmentation.

“My mother has been saying that I should get a boob lift because I breastfed Sophie for 26 months and the twins for 14,” Beador told Jeff Lewis. “When I went in he said that I would have to have an implant put in.”

“I want them small,” Beador continued. “I don’t need the big. That’s not me. I don’t even know [what size].”

She added: “I’m throwing skin in a sling every single day,” she said. “It’s just like a Calvin Klein pushup. I’m single now and my boobs are… they’re just deflated balloons a little bit.”