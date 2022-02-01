RHOC's Shannon Beador Shows Off 14-Lb. Weight Loss: 'This Time It's Happening'

"I have a little bit more to go to get to the finish line," Shannon Beador said on her Instagram Story Monday

Shannon Beador is taking control of her health.

Donning an all-black outfit, the 57-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star shared a snapshot on Instagram Monday, revealing a visibly slimmed-down look. In the caption, Beador noted the changes she's made to her lifestyle that have contributed to her 14-lb. weight loss.

"Have spent the last few months eating clean, exercising, taking @realforrealcuisine Mineral-Aid Nightly for detoxification, and have finally balanced my hormones! 🎉 Today I am down 14 pounds with just a little more to go! 👊," she wrote. "I lift up my shirt to show in my story… 😳."

Beador's Instagram Story revealed more details about her transformation.

"Today, I'm down 14 lbs., which I'm excited about," the mom of three shared as she lifted her shirt to reveal her svelte figure. "And I have a little bit more to go to get to the finish line… this time it's happening."

Beador isn't the only RHOC star to recently share her health and fitness journey. Emily Simpson, 46, also documented her weight loss on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Simpson shared a video of her exercise routine before segueing into a clip of her confidently strutting down the street in a black one-piece swimsuit. In the caption, she thanked fitness coach Paulina Stein "for motivating me to bust my ass with early morning workouts!"

"Life is about balance! I work out hard so I can eat Turkey sandwiches and slam tequila shots!" she added.

She concluded her post with a message of encouragement for her followers. "Remember life is short so ROCK that bathing suit with your head held high! There's no one like you so own your YOUniqueness and let your confidence shine!" she said.