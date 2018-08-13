RHOC's Shannon Beador Is Considering a Breast Augmentation: ‘They’re Just Deflated Balloons’

Shannon Beador is ready for (another) body change.

During a visit to SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live on Monday, the Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed that she visited a plastic surgeon to talk about getting a breast augmentation.

“My mother has been saying that I should get a boob lift because I breastfed Sophie for 26 months and the twins for 14,” Beador told Jeff Lewis. “When I went in he said that I would have to have an implant put in.”

The mom of three now-teenage daughters said she would go for a minimal implant.

“I want them small,” Beador said. “I don’t need the big. That’s not me. I don’t even know [what size].”

Lewis, though, didn’t think that she needed a breast lift.

“When you said you were going to have your breasts augmented, I was surprised because you have such a good bra on all the time that I didn’t think there was any need. They sit up nicely,” he said.

But Beador disagreed, saying that the bra gets all the credit.

“I’m throwing skin in a sling every single day,” she said. “It’s just like a Calvin Klein pushup. I’m single now and my boobs are… they’re just deflated balloons a little bit.”

Still, Beador did express some hesitation about the side effects of the procedure.

“I don’t know. There’s scars and I don’t really like to [see that],” she said. “The thing I asked about was does the sensitivity go away? Because that’s key. It’s a gateway to the vagina. [The doctor] said that sometimes it can happen. It’s like a roll of the dice!”

The twelfth season of RHOC was a dramatic one for Beador, as she continued working through her divorce, and working off the 40 lbs. she gained during the very public split. By the time the reunion came around in Nov. 2017, Beador proudly showed off her 25-lb. weight loss, but talked about how tough it was for her to step in front the camera all season.

“I have to tell you when the season started filming, I didn’t want to film. I didn’t want to be in front of the camera. It was like, ‘Oh my God, everyone’s going to see how I’ve let myself go,’ ” she said at the reunion. “You feel crappy about yourself. And I know there’s a lot of women who say, ‘You’re not that big’ or you know ‘I’m bigger and you’re making too big of a deal out of it.’ And I apologize to those women, I didn’t meant to offend anyone. But for me, I’ve always been a size 2 or 4. So for me personally, this was just a huge change.”

Jeff Lewis Live airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 11 a.m. ET on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy (Ch. 102).