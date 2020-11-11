"I never wanted to show these photos publicly because Im ashamed of where I let myself get," the Bravo star wrote of the before-and-after photos

RHOC 's Emily Simpson Shares Transformation Pics After Weight Loss: 'Worked My Butt Off to Get Here'

Emily Simpson is showing off the body confidence that she says she worked her "butt off to get."

On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 44, posted before-and-after transformation photos on her Instagram page, proudly showcasing her figure after losing weight and recently having her breast implants removed. Simpson then revealed to her followers that she gained back her confidence in the process.

"I never wanted to show these photos publicly because Im ashamed of where I let myself get, but here I am showing my transformation because I want to be transparent with you all," the lawyer and party planner wrote. "I worked my butt off to get here and Im so proud of how far Ive come and continue to go!"

"I lost myself and my confidence through gaining 30 lbs. in one year in front of millions of people on a Reality TV Show," continued Simpson, who underwent a hip replacement surgery in October 2019. "Here I am a year and a half later feeling sexy, confident in my own skin, and like the EMILY I am meant to be!"

In an Instagram post last week, Simpson showed appreciation for her trainer, Paulina Taylor Hefferan, writing in a post, "A huge huge thank you to @paulinastein for being my trainer and friend and motivator and cheerleader and for helping me with Skype bc I’m tech challenged!"

"Thank you for sticking with me and helping me find myself again," she wrote at the time. "I’ll forever be grateful for your guidance and kindness."

Simpson shared her plans for the lifestyle website launch late last month while smiling and posing on Instagram, explaining that it will include workout videos led by her trainer and sample meal plans. "Can’t wait to get fit with you all!" she said.

"FINALLY feeling like myself again!" Simpson wrote. "It’s taken a year and a half of ups and downs but finally at 44 years old I’ve never felt more fit, healthy and in shape! And I’m implant free!"

Image zoom Emily Simpson in November 2019 | Credit: Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Back in August, Simpson revealed the first step in her fitness journey was to contact Hefferan and ask for help.

"Sometimes we become too overwhelmed with life, kids, depression, weight gain, hormones, relationships, illness etc ... but you have to start somewhere," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Make today that day. A year from now will pass by regardless. Might as well make it your healthiest yet 🙌🏻."

"There’s no right way to start," she added. "There’s no magic plan or magic pill. You just have to dig deep and make yourself a priority."