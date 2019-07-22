RHOC’s Emily Simpson Slams the ‘Vicious Jerks’ Who Accused Her of Photoshopping Pictures

Emily Simpson has the photo proof.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star pulled out the receipts after “vicious jerks” on social media accused her of photoshopping “50 lbs.” off of her promotional photo for the show’s 14th season. In a lengthy Instagram post, Simpson, 43, slammed her body shamers and shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the shoot to prove that there was no editing going on.

“For you a——- out there who feel the need to make derogatory comments on my figure ‘photoshopped to look like 50 lbs. were taken off’ in reference to the Season 14 #RHOC promo pic…. here’s the raw, untouched photo taken with my iPhone by my makeup artist. Looks exactly the same to me! This dress is a size Medium,” she wrote.

The mom of five said that she shouldn’t be body shamed for having curves.

“I’m not sure if you all know this but I’m a woman, I have curves and they are frikin’ hot and amazing…but I’m also a human and I have feelings too,” she said. “Why so many of you feel the need to say downright mean, cruel and vicious things…I truly will never understand it. I hope you find some happiness and peace someday so that attacking someone’s looks and being so vicious doesn’t come so naturally to you.”

Simpson, who starts her second year on the show on Aug. 6, ended her post with a goodbye to her haters.

“So for all you mean-spirited, cruel and vicious jerks out there…please SWIPE left and kiss my unretouched perfect ASS!”

Image zoom Paul Archuleta/Getty

Simpson is all about body positivity — in February, she was inspired to start a self-love movement called #ilove2beme to help every woman “feel beautiful and confident” when they look in the mirror.

“There is nothing more sexy than a woman that holds her head high, loves herself, exudes confidence, lives life unapologetically and encourages and inspires other women,” she said on Instagram.

And Simpson told her body shamers in a post a week later that the rude comments won’t stop her from inspiring others.

“EVERY time you leave me a nasty message it just FUELS me to do more, be better, inspire more women, be kinder, and to be even MORE confident in myself, my body, my looks and my life,” she said. “So thank you from the bottom of my heart for instilling such a passion in me to just work harder and achieve even more! I love you!”