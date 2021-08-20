RHOC's Braunwyn Windham-Burke Calls Out Body Shamer Who Tells Her to Wear a One-Piece Swimsuit

The mom of seven previously posted about how she loves her “squishy belly”

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is proud of her "squishy belly" and how it helped her bring seven kids into the world.

On Thursday, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 43, called out a body shamer who criticized her for wearing a bikini that showed her stomach.

Windham-Burke had shared a photo of herself in a pink two-piece swimsuit from her home in Hawaii on Instagram with the caption: "I came here looking for answers, and I found them. Can't wait to share them with you all so soon."

In the comments below, one follower wrote back: "I hope one of those answers was telling you it's time to go to a 1 piece."

Windham-Burke took the comment in stride, replying that she had pinned the woman's comment so it would stay at the top of the replies and "everyone can see." She also told the body shamer to "refer to my last reel!"

In that reel, the former reality star had posted a video of her son playing with her stomach on the beach.

"Are you just playing with the squishy parts? Are you having fun?" Windham-Burke asked him, to which he replies, "Yeah."

In text over the video, Windham-Burke added: "I'm strong! I love my body and I take care of it. Especially the 'squishy parts'…that grew SEVEN amazing humans. #BodyPostitivityMonday"

She also asked in the caption for her followers to reply with what they love about their bodies.

"A friend of mine was telling me about his acne scars, and how they cover his back and chest. He told me how much he has grown to love them and how they remind him of his journey from where he has been, to where he is going," she said. "I love my 'squishy belly' — it reminds me that my body has made SEVEN beautiful children. What part of your body have you grown to love?"

Windham-Burke, who came out as a lesbian in December, left Real Housewives in June, and announced a month later that she and her husband Sean Burke have decided to temporarily separate and spend a few months apart. She moved to Hawaii while Burke is renting a place in Newport Beach, California, which Windham-Burke's girlfriend Fernanda Rocha helped him find.

The couple said that they are "putting their children first" and will reassess their relationship at the end of the summer.

"What we are doing right now is really healthy for them. I am taking my kids for six or seven weeks and when they come back, they will have a place at their father's," she said in a joint Instagram Live with Burke.