RHOBH’s Teddi Mellencamp Shows Off Her Body Transformation from ‘Over 200 Lbs.’ to Now

Teddi Mellencamp is 38 years old and feeling better than ever!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star celebrated her birthday on Monday and shared photos of her major body transformation over the years to mark the occasion.

Mellencamp posted two photos: one from a birthday a few years ago, and another from now.

“Today I turn 38-years-old,” she wrote on Instagram. “Photo on the left: my birthday during one of the many years I was truly struggling with taking care of myself when it came to health and fitness. I remember having to step on the scale at the doctor — and the tears when the doc said, ‘Teddi, you’re 5’3” and over 200lbs.’ The me in that picture would do extreme fad diets, lose a bunch of weight and then gain it all back again.”

Mellencamp, who is now a health and wellness coach with her own fitness program, ALL IN by Teddi, said that she has since figured out how to maintain a healthy weight.

“Now, [I’m] going into my 38th year with four years of consistent commitment to my lifestyle,” she said. “[For] years I have been All IN — no yo-yo. And even when I do get a little “wild” (for instance, you may have seen me on #RHOBH in Provence 😂), I have the tools to reel it back in rather than letting myself unravel for week’s worth of choices that don’t work for me.”

The mom of three — to stepdaughter Isabella, 10, daughter Slate, 6 and son Cruz, 4 — explained on her website that her weight “fluctuated” for many years, and she hit her highest weight after her pregnancy with Cruz.

“After struggling to get pregnant with my son and undergoing multiple IVF treatments, I gained 80+ lbs.,” she said. “I was thrilled to have my healthy baby boy but was left feeling broken inside.”

Mellencamp has since figured out how to manage her health through a dairy-free diet and regular workouts, and said that she’s ready for this next year of life.

“I am grateful that at this age of 38 I now know that healthy living isn’t a diet — it’s a lifestyle,” she said. “… Thank you to my team of coaches, clients, family and friends who have gone All IN with me. 38 is gonna be the best year yet.”