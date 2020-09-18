RHOA’s Kenya Moore Says She Doesn’t Mind Her 25-Lb. Quarantine Weight Gain

The Bravo star shared her current weight alongside a body-positive message encouraging fans to "love the skin you're in"

Kenya Moore is embracing her changing body.

On Thursday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared in a candid Instagram post that she has gained weight during quarantine and is continuing to love her body.

The 49-year-old posted a chic model shot of herself alongside a caption in which she revealed her current weight.

"183 lbs!!! The Quarantine has added 25lbs to my 5’10” frame," Moore wrote. "I don’t mind if you don’t mind 😘💯"

The Bravo star also included a body-positive message reminding others to "love the skin you're in."

In the picture, Moore is wearing a skintight, one-shoulder coral dress while posing with one arm behind her head and the other at her side.

The mom of one received lots of love for her honesty with many of her followers commenting on the star's "gorgeous" appearance.

"183 looks fabulous!!!♥️," Viola Davis replied.

"Still drop-dead gorgeous 🙌🏽😍❤️," added Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon.

Real Housewives of New York's Luann de Lesseps added, "Looking gorgeous. 💕😘," while Moore's RHOA costar Eva Marcille wrote, "183 I don’t mind🌻🌻🌻."

Like Moore, several other celebrities have shared their health journeys during the pandemic.

In July, model Christie Brinkley spoke out about her quarantine weight gain.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 66, said that she’s “put on a couple pounds” while isolating at her Hamptons home.

“I dragged my Total Gym into my bedroom, [and] getting out and gardening is a lot of work,” Brinkley said. “We’ll take the boat to a deserted beach and we’ll do speed walks or running … I’m determined to get back to my fighting shape.”

Ayesha Curry also shared details of her healthy quarantine lifestyle.

The wife of NBA star Steph Curry and mom of three showed off her fit figure in a May Instagram post, revealing she had lost 35 lbs. during the pandemic.

"I started my fitness journey because I wanted to be strong and healthy for myself and the people who depend on me," she captioned a sponsored post in July. "But it was important that I did it my way, which meant I needed working out to fit in my life, NOT take me away from it."