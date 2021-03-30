The reality star said she was diagnosed with adenomyosis, a condition in which the tissue that normally lines the uterus grows into the uterine wall

RHOA's Drew Sidora Reveals She May Need a Hysterectomy: 'This Is Serious'

Drew Sidora is opening up about her health.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 35, revealed to Page Six this week that she was diagnosed in 2020 with adenomyosis, a condition in which the tissue that normally lines the uterus grows into the uterine wall, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The mom of three said that she may need to get a hysterectomy to treat the condition.

"What I'm dealing with as a woman, as a mother … this is serious for me," Sidora told the outlet.

The reality star also said she seeking a second opinion about the surgery from Married to Medicine's Dr. Jackie Walters.

"I want to be careful before I have another surgery," Sidora explained.

Sidora's health announcement comes after her recent quarrel with fellow RHOA star Kenya Moore, who suggested Sidora should get a "tummy tuck."

Moore, 50, tweeted the comment after she refused to do a "booty bounce" contest during Sunday's RHOA episode and Sidora called her out for having work done on her behind.

"What's the problem? Girl, you paid for that booty, bounce it," Sidora said of Moore during the episode.

Sidora told Page Six that she doesn't regret her remarks on the show.

"It's one thing to talk about what we go through as women versus someone who's unnatural and gets butt shots," the actress said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sidora also spoke candidly about gaining weight while at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking of the photo Moore shared, Sidora said said she "was in the house gaining a nice amount of quarantine weight" and "it wasn't a good day for me."

"It's been tough," she added.