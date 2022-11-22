'RHOA' Alum Cynthia Bailey Says Her Mother Is Cancer-Free After Radiation: 'Thanksgiving Came Early'

Cynthia Bailey's mom is officially cancer-free.

On Tuesday, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 55, shared a health update on her mother, Barbara Ford Morris, who has been going through treatment for breast cancer. Alongside a selfie of the two, Bailey revealed that her mom has been declared cancer-free following radiation.

"For everyone that has been asking for an update on my mom @barbarafmorris cancer journey, I am so excited to let you all know that today was her last day of radiation, and she is by the grace of God cancer free!!!" she captioned the Instagram post.

"Thanksgiving came early. Thank you all for your love, prayers & well wishes! Glory be to God!💕💗 #cancerfree #healthiswealth," Bailey added.

In August, Bailey posted photos as she sat in the hospital with her mother as she prepared for surgery.

"Thank you for all the love, phone calls, texts and prayers everyone. My mother @barbarafmorris is a little anxious & nervous but otherwise in good spirits mentally and emotionally," she wrote at the time.

"Her blood pressure was too high to operate when they prepped her but thankfully they were able to get it down before the surgery. Now we pray and wait. CONTINUE to pray with me & my family for a successful surgery & a speedy recovery.❤️" Bailey added.

Earlier that month, the reality star first shared with her Instagram followers that her mother had been diagnosed with breast cancer and said that the family was grateful they caught the diagnosis early "by the grace of God."

"Just recently my beautiful mother @barbarafmorris was diagnosed with breast cancer. She didn't feel anything but it showed up on her most recent mammogram. We took her to her first doctors appointment yesterday to confirm what stage and her treatment options. By the grace of God, we caught it early & it is only stage one.," she shared at the time, posting family photos of her mother and sister, Malorie.

Bailey went on to share that she shared the personal news to remind women to stay on top of getting mammograms annually.

"With surgery to remove the cancer & radiation she is going to be fine. Initially I only shared this information with close friends & family but after getting the great news yesterday that my mom is going to be ok, I felt inclined to share it with all of you. Thank you for all the love & prayers & well wishes. Ladies please make sure you get your mammograms yearly. Early detection is key!I am scheduling my next one today!❤️" Bailey added.