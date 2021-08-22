Rev. Jesse Jackson and Wife Jacqueline Hospitalized Due to COVID-19, Says Rainbow PUSH Coalition
"Doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both," wrote Rev. Jesse Jackson's nonprofit in a statement Saturday evening
Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife Jacqueline Jackson have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.
The civil rights leader, 79, and his activist wife, 77, are currently being monitored at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, according to a statement from his organization, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.
"Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. (79) and Mrs. Jacqueline Jackson (77) have both tested positive for the Covid-19 virus and are in Northwestern Hospital. Doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both. Anyone who has been around either of them for the last five or six days should follow the CDC guidelines," wrote the nonprofit.
"There are no further updates at this time. We will provide updates as they become available," concluded the statement, which was further authorized on behalf of their son and spokesman, Jonathan Jackson.
Jackson was vaccinated against the coronavirus with Pfizer in January, according to the Chicago Tribune, making this a breakthrough case.
The Jacksons' hospitalizations come six months after the reverend was hospitalized for abdominal discomfort, where he underwent a successful surgery. In November 2017, Rev. Jackson announced that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
Rev. Jackson famously marched with Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in civil rights demonstrations in the 1960s and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Bill Clinton in 2000.
Breakthrough cases — COVID-19 infections that occur in people who have been fully vaccinated against the virus — are rare, but possible and expected, as the vaccines are not 100% effective in preventing infections. Still, vaccinated people who test positive will likely be asymptomatic or experience a far milder illness than if they were not vaccinated. The majority of deaths from COVID-19 — around 98 to 99% — are in unvaccinated people.