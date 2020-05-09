Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Kids Should Be Wearing Cloth Face Masks, Too — Here Are 4 Places You Can Buy One Online

Wearing a face mask or any sort of face covering in public is a new practice we’re all adapting to in order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Due to the high demand, many companies have started to produce reusable cloth face masks, but finding one that’s the right size for kids might not be as easy for parents.

Though children are less susceptible to the virus, the Centers for Disease Control still recommends that children over the age of 2 wear a face mask when leaving the house. According to its website, “cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.” And as a reminder, medical-grade masks should be reserved for healthcare professionals and other frontline workers.

Luckily, there are a handful of companies who have tailored their mask-making methods for children. Here are four companies selling reusable cloth face masks for kids:

Old Navy

The popular brand is using leftover fabric from its clothing to create face masks for both kids and adults. Its reusable 3-ply masks are made from 100 percent cotton poplin for comfort and effectiveness and come in an array of different colors and patterns. Old Navy is selling face masks in surprise 5-packs for $12.50, meaning you won’t know which of its fun prints you’ll receive. You can pre-order a bundle now, which is estimated to ship by May 27.

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Kids, $12.50; oldnavy.com

Cubcoats

The Hilary Duff- and Chris Pratt-backed brand is known for its one-of-a-kind stuffed animals that turn into comfy hoodies. The company recently started to produce cotton face masks specially designed for kids that resemble some of its most popular characters, like Bori the Bear and Kali the Kitty. Each mask measures 6.6 inches wide and 4.7 inches tall and comes with a metal nose piece that can be shaped to fit more securely over your child’s face. You can get a pack of two of these adorable kids face masks for $12.99. They are expected to ship beginning May 18.

Image zoom Cubcoats

Buy It! Cubcoats Face Masks 2-Pack – Kali the Kitty and Bori the Bear, $12.99; cubcoats.com

Zazzle

Zazzle has thousands of disposable and reusable face masks for kids and adults available on its website. They’re decorated with funky patterns and prints to make the idea of wearing a mask in public a little less scary for kids. You can also customize a face mask for your child by uploading a photo or adding their name.

Image zoom Zazzle Face masks Zazzle

Buy It! Dinosaur Smile Kids Cloth Face Mask, $12.95; zazzle.com

Etsy

Many Etsy sellers have put their regular business operations on pause to craft handmade face masks. There are over 300,000 face masks available on Etsy as of this writing, 42,000 of which are designed for children in fun, friendly patterns. Prices and shipping dates vary based on the seller, but most masks are priced under $15 and available to send within a few days.

Image zoom

Buy It! Children’s Face Masks, $8–$15; etsy.com

