Can’t Find a Cloth Face Mask? These 5 Retailers Still Have Them in Stock

The CDC’s best practices for slowing the spread of coronavirus are constantly developing, and one of the newest recommendations is to wear a face covering in public. From bandanas to DIY masks made from old t-shirts, there are many face covering options that you may already have in your home. (Surgical face masks and N-95 respirators should be saved for medical professionals.) If you’re not feeling creative and would simply like to purchase a pre-made one, that’s an option too thanks to a handful of retailers who have pivoted to creating them.

Here are five places you can order a reusable cloth face mask from right now:

Etsy

Etsy currently has over 190,000 face masks available — which is one of the highest numbers we’ve seen a retailer carry. Many sellers that used to make everything from jewelry to baby clothes have started to create and sell face masks. You’ll find hundreds of cute and creative options made out of 100 percent cotton from storefronts like Mask and Co and Madame George Vintage. Plus, many sellers offer free shipping in the United States and are ready to ship masks in just a few days.

Reformation

Meghan Markle, Emily Ratajkowski, and Kelly Ripa are just a few big names who are known for wearing dresses from Reformation. Now, the sustainable fashion brand has partnered with Los Angeles and pivoted to creating masks for those in need. Not only can you purchase a pack of five non-medical grade masks for yourself, but you can also donate a pack for $25.

Onzie

Yes, this beloved activewear brand now makes face masks. Onzie face masks are made with upcycled fabrics traditionally used in its yoga clothing, so they’re stretchy, quick-drying, and breathable. The brand has already donated thousands to local hospitals, and proceeds of every purchase will be donated to the Center For Disaster Philanthropy.

Alice + Olivia

Preppy fashion brand Alice + Olivia has added equally quirky face masks to its lineup of accessories. While almost all of its fun prints are currently sold out, the original Staceface Protective Mask featuring a cute cartoon girl is still in stock. For every mask purchased, one will be donated.

Caraa Sport

Caraa, which is known for its luxury sports bags, has repurposed its materials for non-medical masks. Like Reformation, you can purchase a pack of five masks for yourself or donate a pack for $25. Caraa will be matching every purchase of either pack with a donation to New York’s relief efforts.

Vera Bradley and Mother Denim have also pivoted to making masks, but they’re currently out of stock. We’ll continue to update this list with the latest information as it becomes available.