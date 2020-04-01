Retired Doctor Dies from Coronavirus After Working at Hospital During COVID-19 Outbreak

Image zoom Facebook

A retired British doctor who continued to help patients amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has died of COVID-19, according to multiple reports.

Dr. Alfa Saadu — a 68-year-old physician who previously retired, but had been working part-time at the Queen Victoria Memorial Hospital in Welwyn, Hertfordshire amid the COVID-19 outbreak — passed away Tuesday at the Whittington Hospital in London after coming down with symptoms of the highly contagious virus, BBC reported.

The doctor began to show symptoms of the coronavirus two weeks ago and immediately went into self-isolation, according to the outlet.

“He was a very passionate man, who cared about saving people,” his son Dani Saadu told HuffPost UK. “As soon you spoke to him about medicine his face would light up. He worked for the NHS for nearly 40 years in different hospitals across London.”

“He loved to lecture people in the world of medicine — he did so in the UK and Africa,” Dani continued. “He was a massive family man and we did everything together. Family came first.”

Prior to his post at the Queen Victoria Memorial Hospital, Saadu worked as a medical director at the Princess Alexandra Hospital and deputy chief executive at the Ealing Hospital. He chaired NHS East of England’s Acute Care Programme Board from 2009 to 2011.

According to Sky News, Saadu was also chairman of the Kwara State Association, an organization dedicated to helping those from his home state of Kwara, Nigeria.

Former Nigerian Senate president Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki paid tribute to Saadu on Tuesday, writing on his Twitter, “My condolences go to the family of late Dr. Alfa Sa’adu, the people of Pategi and Kwara State on the death of the foremost medical practitioner who passed away in London this morning.”

“Late Dr. Sa’adu provided leadership for our people in the diaspora as he served for many years as Chiarman, Kwara State Association of Nigeria (Kwasang UK). Back at home, he was a community leader and traditional office holder as Galadima of Pategi. He will be sorely missed.”

Saadu is survived by his two sons and wife, who is also a retired doctor.

