Rep. Jahana Hayes Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Visiting 3 Urgent Care Centers

The congresswoman said members of Congress do not get tested regularly

Rep. Jahana Hayes from Connecticut announced on Sunday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Sunday, the Democrat congresswoman documented her experience getting a COVID-19 test in a series of tweets, revealing that members of Congress are not being regularly tested.

In fact, Hayes had to go to three different urgent care centers before she was finally given a test.

"This morning I received a positive COVID-19 test result and will be quarantined for the 14 days. After going to 2 urgent care centers yesterday, I finally got an appointment at a 3rd site and was tested this morning," she shared on Sunday, including a video of herself being tested in her car.

"Contrary to popular belief, [members of Congress] do not get tested regularly. In fact we are not mass tested at all in DC. Masks, social distancing & frequent floor cleanings are the precautions that are taken in the House," she explained. "I have taken every possible precaution and still contracted coronavirus."

Hayes said that her experience and the experience of her congressional staff "underscore" the need for a national testing strategy, "with a coherent way to receive speedy, accurate results."

"This level of anxiety and uncertainty is untenable. I am asymptomatic, except for breathing issues which are being monitored," she said. "Please keep my family and my staff in your prayers."

The Democratic freshman is one of at least 12 other House members that have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to CNN.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi enforced a mask mandate for the House floor and office buildings in July after Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert tested positive for the virus. Other precautions put in place include virtual hearings and a way for certain members to voting remotely if they are unwilling or unable to travel to D.C.