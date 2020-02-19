Reese Witherspoon Shares Photo of Her 'Sick Day' Snuggled Up Next to Dogs and Son Tennessee

Reese Witherspoon is on the mend.

The Morning Show star, 43, shared a candid photo of her “sick day” on Instagram on Tuesday, telling her followers she’s feeling a little under the weather with a sinus infection.

In the photo, Witherspoon can be seen lounging on a couch as she cuddles with her bulldogs Lou and Pepper and son Tennessee, 7. Wearing a colorful hoodie, the actress gazes into the camera as she holds a coffee cup in her hand.

“Is this how you cure a sinus infection? 🍵🤒 #sickday,” she captioned the adorable family shot.

Witherspoon’s daughter Ava, 20, quickly left a sweet message for the mother of three.

“hope my hoodie is keeping you warm haha 💕,” she commented.

To which Witherspoon replied, “@avaphillippe Your clothes always make me feel better 😂.”

The Oscar winner’s famous followers also chimed in with their well-wishes.

“Bull dogs always help nasal drip,” Ali Wentworth wrote in the comments. “It’s been scientifically proven.”

“Get well soon boo 😘” Lena Waithe said, while January Jones joked, “Well at least you look 12 🤷🏼‍♀️.”

Witherspoon initially told her fans she was sick and resting at home on Monday. In a since-expired post on her Instagram Stories, she shared that she had been watching High Fidelity — starring her Big Little Lies costar Zoë Kravitz — while feeling under the weather.

“Sick in bed and binging on this show. It’s so good,” she shared. “Love, breakup, romance and the best music, check it out.”

The illness appears to follow Witherspoon’s weekend ski trip with her daughter.

On Sunday, the star posted an Instagram selfie with Ava on a ski lift. Witherspoon wrote alongside the sweet mother-daughter snap, “Weekend ski bunnies 🎿”

On Valentine’s Day, Witherspoon also shared a cute post to commemorate the special holiday with husband Jim Toth.

“Me and My Valentine! Instagram vs. Reality ❤️,” she captioned two photos of her and Toth, 50, on Friday.

In the “Instagram” shot, the two appear red carpet ready in glam looks, while in the other “Reality” picture, the happy pair are casually dressed — and just as adorable.