Red Cross to Giving Away Super Bowl 2022 Tickets in Exchange for Blood Donations

A dangerously low nationwide blood supply has prompted the American Red Cross to join forces with the NFL in hopes of encouraging people to donate blood.

"Winter weather across the country and the recent surge of COVID-19 cases are compounding the already-dire situation facing the blood supply," Dr. Baia Lasky, medical director for the Red Cross said.

To incentivize donors during the month of January, those who give blood, platelet or plasma donations will have a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The winner will be gifted two tickets to the Super Bowl, in addition to entry into the official NFL Tailgate, round-trip airfare, a 3-night hotel stay and a $500 gift card to cover additional expenses.

Donors will also be entered for a chance to win an at-home package, which includes a smart laser-projector, projector screen, soundbar, subwoofer and a $500 gift card, as well.

Earlier this month, the non-profit warned the public of its ongoing health crisis, calling it "the worst blood shortage in more than a decade."

"Dangerously low blood supply levels are posing a concerning risk to patient care and forcing doctors to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available," Red Cross said in a news release.

The organization said it's recently been faced with a number of challenges due to the pandemic, including a "10 percent decline in the number of people donating blood, blood drive cancellations and staffing shortages."

The Red Cross also has available less than a one-day supply of critical blood types and is experiencing a 62 percent drop in blood drives at schools and colleges.

"Please, if you are eligible, make an appointment to give blood or platelets in the days and weeks ahead to ensure no patient is forced to wait for critical care," Dr. Lasky said