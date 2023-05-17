Record 1 in 6 U.S. Adults Has Depression, Says Report

A new survey finds that depression has risen to record numbers in the U.S.

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on May 17, 2023 02:51 PM
depression
Photo: Getty

The number of adults with depression has reached record numbers in the U.S., according to a bleak new Gallup survey.

More than 1 in 6 adults — about 18% — say they are either receiving treatment for depression, or are currently depressed.

The survey also found that nearly 30% of adults have been diagnosed with depression at some point in their lives.

These are record-breaking numbers for the Gallup survey, which began collecting data on depression in 2015 — and found that the situation is most dire for women.

More than one-third of women now report having been depressed at some point, "and their rate has risen at nearly twice the rate of men since 2017," the survey found.

After women, young adults aged 18 to 29 have the highest rates of depression, with nearly 25% reporting a current diagnosis or treatment.

depression
Getty

"The fact that Americans are more depressed and struggling after this time of incredible stress and isolation is perhaps not surprising," Dr. Rebecca Brendel, president of the American Psychiatric Association,told CNN, pointing to sustained issues from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Gallup poll also blamed the pandemic, saying, "Clinical depression had been slowly rising in the U.S. prior to the COVID-19 pandemic but has jumped notably in its wake."

As Dr. Brendel told CNN, "There are lingering effects on our health, especially our mental health, from the past three years that disrupted everything we knew."

But, she added, "We're making it easier to talk about mental health and looking at it as part of our overall wellness just like physical health… People are aware of depression, and people are seeking help for it."

And truly, the survey's findings come at a time when more celebrities are talking about their mental-health struggles.

Recently, Dwayne Johnson opened up about his lifelong struggle with depression, having a candid discussion with The Pivot podcast about being "sent in a tailspin" when a shoulder injury ended his college football career at the University of Miami.

"My first battle with depression was down there in Miami. I didn't want to go to school, I was ready to leave. I left school. I didn't take any midterms and I just left," he explained on the show. "But the interesting thing at that time is, I just didn't know what it was. I didn't know what mental health was, I didn't know what depression was. I just knew I didn't wanna be there."

depression
Getty

Janet Jackson is another star who's been candid about her battle with depression, telling Essence "The struggle was intense. I could analyze the source of my depression forever," she explained. "Low self-esteem might be rooted in childhood feelings of inferiority. It could relate to failing to meet impossibly high standards. And of course there are always the societal issues of racism and sexism."

"Put it all together and depression is a tenacious and scary condition."

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

