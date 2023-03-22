Deaths, Blindness Linked to Recalled Eye Drops Contaminated with Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria

Along with the death of three individuals, eight individuals have gone blind, and four additional individuals have needed to surgically remove an eyeball after using contaminated eye drops, the CDC said

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 22, 2023 09:47 PM
EzriCare recall

An antibiotic-resistant bacteria found in multiple recalled eye drops have caused the death of three individuals.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided an update on their investigation on Tuesday after multiple eye drops distributed by EzriCare and Delsam Pharma and manufactured under Global Pharma Healthcare were recalled in February due to their contamination of the rare Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria.

According to their findings, 68 individuals in 16 states who used the contaminated eye drops were infected with bacteria. Along with the death of three individuals, eight individuals have gone blind, and four additional individuals have needed the surgical removal of an eyeball.

Pseudomonas aeruginosa, explains the CDC, can cause infections in the blood, lungs (pneumonia), and other parts of the body after surgery.

Individuals who previously used the recalled eye drops should look out for symptoms such as yellow, green, or clear discharge from the eye, eye pain or discomfort, and redness of the eye or eyelid. The CDC advises that individuals who present symptoms should seek medical care immediately.

Most cases of Pseudomonas aeruginosa infection were linked back to artificial tear eye drops. The EzriCare Artificial Tears lubricant, a preservative-free, over-the-counter product packaged in multidose bottles, was the brand most commonly reported in infection cases.

RELATED VIDEO: Over 300 Passengers and Crew Members Fall Sick on Ruby Princess Cruise Ship

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Testing of unopened bottles of EzriCare Artificial Tears is ongoing to assist in evaluating for whether contamination may have occurred during manufacturing," shared the CDC in Tuesday's update. "Patients and healthcare providers should immediately stop the use of EzriCare Artificial Tears pending additional information and guidance from CDC and FDA."

While contamination cases are rare, the CDC reports that the bacteria caused an estimated 32,600 infections among hospitalized patients and 2,700 estimated deaths in 2017.

Related Articles
Naegleria fowleri
Florida Man Dies of Brain-Eating Amoeba After Rinsing Sinuses with Tap Water
Pharmacist with digital tablet for Online Pharmacy
Skip the Line With the 8 Best Online Pharmacies
Senior woman on a video call with her therapist
Find the Best Online Therapy Services for Your Particular Needs
Reign Passey
4-Year-Old Girl Nearly Dies After Strep A Leads to Flesh-Eating Bacteria: 'She Was Deteriorating'
Invisible Extinction
Scientists Raise Alarm About Threats to the Human Microbiome in New Documentary 'The Invisible Extinction'
Couple talking face to face on bed during online marriage counseling
The Best Online Couples Therapy to Help You Navigate Any Relationship Issues
Mom Speaks Out After Infant Nearly Dies from Ingesting a Single Water Bead: 'It Still Shocks Me'
Mom Speaks Out After Infant Nearly Dies from Ingesting a Single Water Bead: 'It Still Shocks Me'
Covid test
What to Know About COVID-19 Rebound, Links to Paxlovid Following Joe Biden's Relapse
Tiny Turtle
Salmonella Outbreak Affecting Kids Traced to Small Turtles Sold Online, CDC Investigation Finds
East Palestine Ohio - Train Derailment
What to Know About the Ohio Train Derailment and Chemical Spill: A Timeline of Events
best dermaplaining tools
The 10 Best Dermaplaning Tools of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Tom Sizemore arrives at the premiere of "The Expendables 3" in Los Angeles
Tom Sizemore's Life, Career and Controversies: Everything to Know
caleb brain eating amoeba
Florida Teen Flown to Chicago to Rehabilitate from Brain-Eating Amoeba: 'Long Road Ahead of Him'
best clothing subscription boxes for men
12 Clothing Subscription Boxes That Cater to Men
Black-Owned Beauty products
25 Black-Owned Beauty Brands Leading the Way in Makeup, Skincare, and Haircare
Covid testing
What to Know Now About COVID as It Surges Again: 'These Case Numbers Are a Severe Undercount'